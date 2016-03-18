Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de marzo de 2016 -- 16:52

Juez declara rebelde a Costas y Roca lo califica de ilegal

El gobernador cruceño Rubén Costas.

El gobernador cruceño Rubén Costas.

El juez cuarto de instrucción, Erwin Jiménez, declaró este viernes en rebeldía al gobernador cruceño Rubén Costas por no haber asistido a la audiencia de medidas cautelares por el proceso que le inició la Contraloría General del Estado, por la promulgación de los estatutos autonómicos en mayo de 2008. Desde la Gobernación calificaron la medida de ilegal e injusta.

Pero el juez Jiménez no sólo declaró en rebeldía a la principal autoridad de Santa Cruz sino también a otras 10 exautoridades de la entonces Prefectura de Santa Cruz, en total son 11 personas declaradas rebeldes.

Al respecto, Luis Fernando Roca, secretario Jurídico de la Gobernación, calificó de ilegal e injusta la declaratoria de rebeldía al Gobernador Rubén Costas por el caso de investigación de la aplicación de los Estatutos Autonómicos.

“Es una maniobra jurídica y canalla porque el Juez Erwin Jimenez, ya había dispuesto suspensión de esta audiencia, por un memorial de excepciones de defensa que son de previo y especial pronunciamiento, por tanto hasta que ese juzgador no se pronuncie sobre esas excepciones, esta audiencia quedaba suspendida hasta nuevo aviso de su parte”, explicó Roca.

Señaló que esta declaratoria no tiene ningún sentido, por lo cual la defensa de la primera autoridad planteará su total nulidad. “Consideramos que esto es parte de la persecución política contra el Gobernador Costas, y es parte de una cortina de humo, ante los escándalos en los que está involucrado el Movimiento Al Socialismo y el gobierno nacional”, sostuvo.

A esta audiencia fueron convocados el secretario General de la Gobernación, Roly Aguilera, el secretario de Gobierno Vladimir Peña, y el asesor General José Luis Parada. La audiencia planteaba la prescripción y archivo del caso porque lleva más de seis años sin que la justicia haya dado su veredicto. Los hechos sucedieron en 2008 y la denuncia fue el 2010.

LA PAZ/Fides

