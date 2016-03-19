Contrabando: Seis aviones sobrevuelan Oruro y Tarija

La presidenta ejecutiva de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, informó que desde el viernes seis avionetas de tipo Cessna y Piper de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (FAB) iniciaron patrullaje aéreo contra el contrabando en algunas regiones de los departamentos de Oruro y Tarija.
“En el occidente del país están sobrevolando poblaciones como Eucaliptus, Chuquichambi, Huachacalla, Sabaya, Todos Santos, La Rivera y otros de riesgo” detalló Ardaya en conferencia de prensa. Ayer también se realizó sobrevuelos en Tarija, Padcaya, Camacho, Huayllajara, Yunchará y Villazón.
La autoridad precisó que a partir de estos sobrevuelos se pudo advertir que “en el sector de Sabaya y más que todo Eucaliptus hay camiones con contrabando, no en la calle sino dentro de garajes y se está esperando la salida de los mismos con diferentes patrullas por tierra”.
“El momento que se detecte, por ejemplo, la salida de estos camiones en convoy, puede ser siete u ocho, vamos a cambiar de táctica y van a sobrevolar los aviones caza” manifestó.
Según los datos preliminares obtenidos por los primeros sobrevuelos, en Sacaba y Huachacalla habría más o menos 15 camiones cargados de mercancías de contrabando.
Ardaya dijo que los sobrevuelos con avionetas son básicamente con carácter disuasivo a efectos de dar opción a que se muevan los cuadros del Ejército junto con las patrullas de la Aduana Nacional y el Control Operativo Aduanero (COA).
La autoridad también informó que desde el 1 de enero al 17 de marzo de este año se han labrado 1.986 actas de comisos realizados al contrabando a nivel nacional.
“El total de las actas por tierra, sin considerar los sobrevuelos, alcanzan a 1.986; lo que es contrabando determinado está llegando casi a los 89 millones de bolivianos en este primer trimestre que aún falta cerrar” indicó.
LA PAZ/Fides
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the knowledge you present here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome site!
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize
it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this
one these days.
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure
why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers
and both show the same results.
I am really happy to read this website posts which carries lots of useful
facts, thanks for providing these statistics.
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know after that you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is
amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great process on this
matter!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, however good topic.
I must spend some time finding out more or working out more.
Thanks for wonderful information I used to be looking
for this info for my mission.
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this web
page who has shared this wonderful post at here.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this website on regular basis to get updated from newest gossip.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome site!
Keep on writing, great job!
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and
I am waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
It is not my first time to visit this web site, i am browsing this web site dailly and get pleasant data from here every day.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
site is fantastic, let alone the content!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as
with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it
is rare to see a great blog like this one today.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment
but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very
nice post.
Hello, I do think your blog may be having browser compatibility
issues. Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks
fine however, if opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other
than that, wonderful website!
Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the supply?
Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn.
That is an extremely smartly written article. I’ll be
sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a website, which
is helpful for my knowledge. thanks admin