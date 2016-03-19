Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:05

Contrabando: Seis aviones sobrevuelan Oruro y Tarija

Aduana Nacional de Bolivia asegura que camiones en casa llevan contrabando. (Aduana)

La presidenta ejecutiva de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya, informó que desde el viernes seis avionetas de tipo Cessna y Piper de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (FAB) iniciaron patrullaje aéreo contra el contrabando en algunas regiones de los departamentos de Oruro y Tarija.

“En el occidente del país están sobrevolando poblaciones como Eucaliptus, Chuquichambi, Huachacalla, Sabaya, Todos Santos, La Rivera y otros de riesgo” detalló Ardaya en conferencia de prensa. Ayer también se realizó sobrevuelos en Tarija, Padcaya, Camacho, Huayllajara, Yunchará y Villazón.

La autoridad precisó que a partir de estos sobrevuelos se pudo advertir que “en el sector de Sabaya y más que todo Eucaliptus hay camiones con contrabando, no en la calle sino dentro de garajes y se está esperando la salida de los mismos con diferentes patrullas por tierra”.

“El momento que se detecte, por ejemplo, la salida de estos camiones en convoy, puede ser siete u ocho, vamos a cambiar de táctica y van a sobrevolar los aviones caza” manifestó.

Según los datos preliminares obtenidos por los primeros sobrevuelos, en Sacaba y Huachacalla habría más o menos 15 camiones cargados de mercancías de contrabando.

Ardaya dijo que los sobrevuelos con avionetas son básicamente con carácter disuasivo a efectos de dar opción a que se muevan los cuadros del Ejército junto con las patrullas de la Aduana Nacional y el Control Operativo Aduanero (COA).

La autoridad también informó que desde el 1 de enero al 17 de marzo de este año se han labrado 1.986 actas de comisos realizados al contrabando a nivel nacional.

“El total de las actas por tierra, sin considerar los sobrevuelos, alcanzan a 1.986; lo que es contrabando determinado está llegando casi a los 89 millones de bolivianos en este primer trimestre que aún falta cerrar” indicó.

LA PAZ/Fides

