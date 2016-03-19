Temas de Obama en Cuba

La visita de Barack Obama a Cuba estará cargada de simbolismos que reflejan la compleja relación entre ambos países. Éstos son seis claves en la agenda del que es el primer viaje de un presidente de Estados Unidos a la isla socialista tras el triunfo de la revolución de 1959.
Obama inicia su visita este domingo reuniéndose con la jerarquía católica en Cuba. El encuentro con el cardenal Jaime Ortega tiene relevancia, ya que la Iglesia es un importante actor político en la isla comunista. Después de estar marginada durante décadas, la Iglesia se ha convertido en un importante interlocutor del castrismo, un papel que asumió poco a poco tras la visita del papa Juan Pablo II en 1999 a Cuba. Ortega medió con éxito para la liberación de presos políticos en 2010 y el Vaticano fue un intermediario clave para el deshielo que Washington y La Habana iniciaron en diciembre de 2014.
Raúl Castro
El programa oficial de la visita empieza el lunes. Después de depositar flores frente al monumento al héroe nacional cubano José Martín en la Plaza de la Revolución, como manda el protocolo diplomático, Obama verá a su homólogo Raúl Castro en el vecino Palacio de la Revolución. Ambos presidentes ya se han reunido oficialmente dos veces desde diciembre de 2014. Se espera que ambos den un nuevo impulso al acercamiento, en unas conversaciones cuyo verdadero alcance no se conocerá posiblemente de inmediato. Castro agasajará en la noche a su invitado con una cena de Estado.
Obama se encontrará el lunes también con representantes del emergente sector privado, en una de las claras señales de apoyo a la apertura económica que el líder estadounidense quiere enviar con su visita. El Gobierno de Raúl Castro ha abierto en los últimos años varios espacios para la iniciativa privada, tras décadas de monopolio estatal. Según cifras oficiales, medio millón de cubanos han pedido en tanto licencias para trabajar como “cuentapropistas”. Sobre todo en La Habana hay cada vez más restaurantes, tiendas de moda, talleres de reparaciones u otros pequeños negocios manejados por particulares. La reunión de Obama con los pujantes pequeños empresarios tendrá lugar en la Fábrica de Arte Cubano en el barrio del Vedado, un laboratorio artístico en el que se organizan exposiciones, recitales y foros de debate y que es el lugar de moda en La Habana.
Histórico discurso en La Habana
Obama pronunciará el martes un discurso en el Gran Teatro de La Habana, ubicado a unos metros del antiguo Capitolio en el centro de ciudad. El Gobierno cubano ha asegurado que el mensaje será televisado en directo en la isla, una medida muy inusual en un país en el que todos los medios de comunicación son estatales y en los que no suele haber espacio para las críticas al sistema de partido único. Grandes expectativas generan las palabras que Obama pueda dedicar a hablar de la situación de los derechos humanos en Cuba. Otra posibilidad es que el mandatario intente tender puentes entre la isla y el numeroso exilio cubano afincado en el sur de Estados Unidos. El teatro, con capacidad para unas 1.500 personas, estará previsiblemente colmado por seguidores del castrismo.
Disidentes
El presidente estadounidense se tomará después también un tiempo para reunirse con disidentes. Obama hizo de estos encuentros prácticamente una condición para su visita en La Habana, el mandatario ha asegurado también que su país seguirá abogando por los derechos civiles en la isla pese a su nueva política de diálogo. Al encuentro en la embajada estadounidense deben asistir entre otros los disidentes Manuel Cuesta Morúa, José Daniel Ferrer y la bloguera y periodista opositora Yoani Sánchez.
Béisbol, una pasión que une a Cuba y EE.UU.
La visita la cerrará Obama asistiendo el martes a un histórico partido amistoso de béisbol entre el equipo de los Tampa Bay Rays, de Florida, y la selección nacional cubana. El encuentro se jugará en el emblemático Estadio Latinoamericano, remozado especialmente para la ocasión. El béisbol es un deporte que levanta pasiones a ambas orillas del Estrecho de la Florida. Muchos querrían ver a Obama haciendo el lanzamiento de honor del partido. Sería, con seguridad, una imagen icónica para una visita que tiene desde ya un lugar asegurado en los libros de historia.
MIAMI/Agencias
