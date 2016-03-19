Zapata – Carta



Domingo 20 de Marzo 2016.

La expareja de Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata Montaño, escribió el pasado jueves una carta pública desde la cárcel Femenina deObrajes de La Paz a Denis Racicot, Alto Comisionado de la ONU en Bolivia para los DD. HH, denunciando que “el Señor Presidente ha ordenado que el tema que hace referencia al hijo que tenemos en común tenga carácter reservado, por tanto estoy impedida de que yo o mis familiares puedan demostrar y hacer conocer la verdad”.

“Sin embargo – prosigue Gabriela- los miembros del Gabinete, el Vicepresidente en persona se da la tarea de hablar constantemente del menor. Esto ha llegado al colmo el día de hoy, cuando ha afirmado que el Niño está muerto y que yo habría presentado un Certificado de Nacimiento falso, me han llamado mentirosa, extorsionadora y para colmo el Fiscal General públicamente me ha condenado imputándome con tres o cuatro delitos que van desde falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado y no sé que otros artículos más que lógicamente agravan mi situación”.

Zapata añade en su carta que “sería razonable que yo pueda defenderme, acá se trata de la vida de mi hijo (en negrita el original), de su nombre y existencia que está siendo cuestionada no quiero imaginarme con qué fines”.

“Le escribo esta carta para pedirle, suplicarle, pueda usted hacerse presente en este recinto penitenciario para escuchar mi verdad y ayudarme en este terrible momento que me toca vivir a mí y a mis pequeños hijos”, acota Zapata.

El Ministerio de Gobierno se apresuró pocas horas de haberse conocido la misiva a desmentir algunas expresiones de Zapara en relación a su denuncia de que sus DD. HH no son respetados en la cárcel. La carta ha llamado la atención en la opinión pública y sigue sin desenlace todavía.

Gracias, epi