Fecha de publicación: Sábado 19 de marzo de 2016 -- 22:07

Zapata – Carta

Abogada-Gabriela-Zapata-pareja-de-Evo-Morales
Domingo 20 de Marzo 2016.

La expareja de Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata Montaño, escribió el pasado jueves una carta pública desde la cárcel Femenina deObrajes de La Paz a Denis Racicot, Alto Comisionado de la ONU en Bolivia para los DD. HH, denunciando que “el Señor Presidente ha ordenado que el tema que hace referencia al hijo que tenemos en común tenga carácter reservado, por tanto estoy impedida de que yo o mis familiares puedan demostrar y hacer conocer la verdad”.

“Sin embargo – prosigue Gabriela- los miembros del Gabinete, el Vicepresidente en persona se da la tarea de hablar constantemente del menor. Esto ha llegado al colmo el día de hoy, cuando ha afirmado que el Niño está muerto y que yo habría presentado un Certificado de Nacimiento falso, me han llamado mentirosa, extorsionadora y para colmo el Fiscal General públicamente me ha condenado imputándome con tres o cuatro delitos que van desde falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado y no sé que otros artículos más que lógicamente agravan mi situación”.

Zapata añade en su carta que “sería razonable que yo pueda defenderme, acá se trata de la vida de mi hijo (en negrita el original), de su nombre y existencia que está siendo cuestionada no quiero imaginarme con qué fines”.

“Le escribo esta carta para pedirle, suplicarle, pueda usted hacerse presente en este recinto penitenciario para escuchar mi verdad y ayudarme en este terrible momento que me toca vivir a mí y a mis pequeños hijos”, acota Zapata.

El Ministerio de Gobierno se apresuró pocas horas de haberse conocido la misiva a desmentir algunas expresiones de Zapara en relación a su denuncia de que sus DD. HH no son respetados en la cárcel. La carta ha llamado la atención en la opinión pública y sigue sin desenlace todavía.

Gracias, epi

 

29 comments on “Zapata – Carta

  3. Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit yet
    again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
    rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

  5. It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be
    happy. I have read this submit and if I may I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
    Maybe you could write subsequent articles regarding this article.
    I wish to read even more issues about it!

    Responder

  7. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be helpful to read through content from other authors and
    practice something from their web sites.

    Responder

  8. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
    I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  10. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

    Responder

  14. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around
    your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  16. Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for
    my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as
    yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  20. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely
    picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website
    a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will
    sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.

    Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look
    out for much more of your respective interesting content.
    Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  21. This is the perfect webpage for everyone who wishes to understand this topic.
    You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a brand new spin on a
    topic that’s been written about for many years.
    Great stuff, just great!

    Responder

  22. I was suggested this web site by means of my cousin. I am
    now not sure whether this post is written by way of him
    as no one else recognise such certain approximately my
    trouble. You’re wonderful! Thank you!

    Responder

  23. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to
    “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to
    use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  29. We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I may as well
    check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
    you. Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>