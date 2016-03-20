Barack Obama en Cuba para marcar la historia

El presidente estadounidense Barack Obama se prepara para marcar la historia con la visita que comenzará este domingo en Cuba, uno de los últimos bastiones del comunismo y país con el que desea pasar la página de más de cinco décadas de fuerte antagonismo.
Cuando aterrice en el aeropuerto José Martí de La Habana, con su esposa Michelle y con sus dos hijas, Obama se convertirá en el primer presidente de Estados Unidos en 88 años en pisar suelo cubano.
Sus objetivos son por lo menos dos: encontrarse con el pueblo cubano y consolidar la nueva relación con el presidente Raúl Castro, en la senda del espectacular acercamiento iniciado en diciembre de 2014.
La visita, que se extenderá hasta el martes, cuando seguirá viaje a Argentina, servirá también para que Obama refuerce la imagen de un Estados Unidos diferente al que por décadas promovió intervenciones y consideró a América Latina como su patio trasero.
Y en el último año de su segunda presidencia, Obama debe asegurarse de que sus avances con Cuba no puedan revertirse, sea quien sea el que le suceda en la Casa Blanca el año próximo.
Un gesto para tratar de reforzar la nueva relación será la reunión que sostendrá en la propia Habana con un grupo de disidentes, impensable hasta hace poco tiempo.
También su anuncio de que en la reunión que tendrá con Raúl Castro este lunes abordará sin ambages el tema de los derechos humanos; y de parte de Cuba, su decisión de transmitir en directo el discurso del presidente estadounidense.
Aunque no puede anular el embargo contra Cuba vigente desde 1962, pues es una atribución del Congreso que domina actualmente la oposición republicana, Obama se ha cuidado de dar señales también en ese sentido y con sus poderes presidenciales ha decretado una serie de medidas de alivio a las restricciones.
El levantamiento del embargo, que cada año es solicitado por Naciones Unidas, es también la principal demanda de Cuba, que le atribuye buena parte de sus penurias económicas.
Y, según Obama, décadas con esa misma política frente a la isla han demostrado su poca eficacia.
Además, las empresas estadounidenses están ávidas por hacer negocios en Cuba. El sábado, la cadena Starwood (Meridien, W, Westin y Sheraton) anunció un acuerdo con las autoridades cubanas para abrir dos hoteles de lujo en La Habana antes de fin de año.
La Habana vive con efervescencia los preparativos de la visita. Los hoteles están a rebosar, la mayor parte con periodistas y la avanzada de la delegación estadounidense.
La Habana Vieja, el hermoso casco colonial de la capital por donde paseará Obama y donde se reunirá con el cardenal Jaime Ortega, está impecable para recibirlo. En las calles abundan banderitas de Estados Unidos.
Y, detalle aún más curioso, Obama participó en el programa de la TV cubana “Vivir del cuento”, que conduce el humorista Luis Silva (Pánfilo), aunque hasta ahora divulgado solo en internet, que es de difícil acceso en la isla.
Décadas de discurso antimperialista hacen que todavía los cubanos se froten los ojos.
“¡Un presidente de Estados Unidos en Cuba, llegando a La Habana en su Air Force One, y presumiblemente recibido con sonrisas, aplausos, bandas de música! Ni en sueños o pesadillas muchos cubanos nos imaginábamos que en nuestras vidas podríamos ver algo así”, escribió el novelista cubano Leonardo Padura en el blog informativo Cafefuerte.
“De cómo se desarrollará esa estancia, con quiénes hablará y qué resultados inmediatos o mediatos provocará, mucho se ha hablado y mucho más se hablará durante esos dos días cercanos y sin duda intensos para la sociedad y el gobierno cubanos”, añadió Padura, autor de “El hombre que amaba a los perros” y ganador del premio Princesa de Asturias.
Pero del lado cubano se ha descartado ya que con Obama se piense discutir sobre la situación interna.
“Nadie podría pretender que para avanzar hacia la normalización de relaciones Cuba tenga que renunciar a uno solo de sus principios”, enfatizó el canciller Bruno Rodríguez al recordar que “persisten grandes diferencias” entre los dos gobiernos.
Según la Casa Blanca, está descartado un encuentro de Obama con el líder Fidel Castro, alejado del poder desde 2006 por motivos de salud.
Obama llegará a Cuba cuando falta un mes para el Congreso del Partido Comunista, único en Cuba y que decide la cúpula de mando. Ese congreso está encargado además de definir una reforma electoral, aún de alcance desconocido.
Raúl y Fidel Castro recibieron al presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro, en una señal de solidaridad con un gobierno muy cuestionado por Washington.
Pero si en lo político las diferencias aún son abismales, Obama y Raúl Castro encontraron el escenario ideal para mostrar las coincidencias entre los dos países: el partido de béisbol entre la selección de Cuba y el Tampa Bay de las Grandes Ligas en el que son esperados ambos el martes en el Estadio Latinoamericano.
LA HABANA/Agencias
