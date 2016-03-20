Fecha de publicación: Domingo 20 de marzo de 2016 -- 22:19

Celebran el Día del Cine Boliviano

El director boliviano Jorge Sajines. (Archivo)

El director boliviano Jorge Sajines. (Archivo)

La ciudad de La Paz celebrará el Día del Cine Boliviano, que se recuerda el 21 de marzo de cada año, con la exhibición continua de seis filmes nacionales que se proyectarán en el Cine 6 de Agosto, según boletín de la Alacaldía.

Las seis películas nacionales que serán presentadas el lunes son: “Insurgentes” y “Las banderas del amanecer” de Jorge Sanjinés; “El olor de tu ausencia” de Eddy Vásquez; “Manuelas” de Luis Mérida; “Las bellas durmientes” de Marcos Loayza; y “Los Andes no creen en Dios” de Antonio Eguino, precisa un boletín de prensa de la Comuna.

Las entradas tendrán un costo único de 15 bolivianos y las puertas del cine se abrirán desde las 09h00 e ininterrumpidamente se proyectarán los filmes programados.

El Día del Cine Boliviano se rememora para  recordar el asesinato del padre  Luis Espinal Camps.

“El cine 6 de Agosto, al ser patrimonio del municipio paceño desde el 2006 apoya la iniciativa desde su inicio y presentará esta selecta serie de filmes bolivianos”, puntualiza el boletín de prensa.

LA PAZ/Información del GAMLP

6 comments on “Celebran el Día del Cine Boliviano

  4. Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested
    to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be
    a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she
    has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had
    to share it with someone!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>