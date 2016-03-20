Celebran el Día del Cine Boliviano

La ciudad de La Paz celebrará el Día del Cine Boliviano, que se recuerda el 21 de marzo de cada año, con la exhibición continua de seis filmes nacionales que se proyectarán en el Cine 6 de Agosto, según boletín de la Alacaldía.
Las seis películas nacionales que serán presentadas el lunes son: “Insurgentes” y “Las banderas del amanecer” de Jorge Sanjinés; “El olor de tu ausencia” de Eddy Vásquez; “Manuelas” de Luis Mérida; “Las bellas durmientes” de Marcos Loayza; y “Los Andes no creen en Dios” de Antonio Eguino, precisa un boletín de prensa de la Comuna.
Las entradas tendrán un costo único de 15 bolivianos y las puertas del cine se abrirán desde las 09h00 e ininterrumpidamente se proyectarán los filmes programados.
El Día del Cine Boliviano se rememora para recordar el asesinato del padre Luis Espinal Camps.
“El cine 6 de Agosto, al ser patrimonio del municipio paceño desde el 2006 apoya la iniciativa desde su inicio y presentará esta selecta serie de filmes bolivianos”, puntualiza el boletín de prensa.
LA PAZ/Información del GAMLP
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also
go to see this webpage on regular basis to get updated
from hottest news update.
This excellent website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted
about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things, thus I am going to inform her.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested
to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be
a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she
has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had
to share it with someone!
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write or
else it is difficult to write.
If you desire to take much from this paragraph then you have to apply such
methods to your won webpage.