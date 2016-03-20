El actor Luis Bredow renuncia al premio Eduardo Abaroa

El actor Luis Bredow había sido postulado de oficio por el Ministerio de Culturas. Entre los argumentos de su inédita decisión cita las observaciones que tiene, como artista, a la gestión del despacho que, por ejemplo, organiza el paso del rally Dakar por el país y no ha trabajado una política de cultura. “No son críticas antojadizas de un comedido, sino las de una persona que está en el deber de expresarlas”, argumentó.
No, gracias, dice Luis Bredow al Ministerio de Culturas. Y de esta manera, al renunciar al premio Eduardo Abaroa que le había concedido el jurado de la categoría audiovisuales, por su trabajo actoral en la película Olvidados, el artista expone sus críticas a la gestión del despacho y eleva propuestas a la manera de retroalimentación de un ciudadano de a pie ante el Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia.
La misiva, que fue entregada al ministerio el viernes 18 de marzo, enumera las observaciones que pueden resumirse en falta de política pública para el área cultural, apoyos selectivos que dividen a los creadores y actúan como medidas prebendalistas, y gastos dispendiosos en eventos como el Dakar o ritos en Tiwanaku.
LA PAZ/ Tomado de La Pública
