Discapacitados inician su marcha a La Paz

Cerca de 200 discapacitados de ocho departamentos iniciaron una marcha este lunes desde la plaza 14 de septiembre de Cochabamba hasta la ciudad de La Paz exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos.
El grupo comenzó su recorrido a las 10.00 en medio del apoyo de la gente que se congregó para mostrarles su solidaridad y respaldo.
El dirigente David Cayo dijo que ellos realizarán esta caravana no solo con la intención de conseguir el bono, sino para que la gente conozca la situación de su grupo social.
“Somos claros queremos dialogar con el Gobierno, pero con base en el bono de 500 bolivianos mensuales, además de mostrar a los bolivianos cuales son nuestras condiciones como seres humanos”, indicó Cayo.
“Si el Gobierno quiere hablar con nosotros que nos encuentre en el camino y comenzaremos a dialogar, pero que no nos diga que suspendamos la marcha para conversar, eso no lo aceptaremos”, agregó.
A la misma hora en otro lugar de la ciudad de Cochabamba la ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco iniciaba un diálogo con un grupo de discapacitados afines al Gobierno. Es la tercera vez que en 10 días la Funcionaria se reúne con un grupo cercano al oficialismo y firma acuerdos, sin conseguir afectar a los movilizados.
Sobre esta reunión el dirigente de los discapacitados de La Paz, César Ugarte , dijo “es indignante que el Gobierno quiera dividir a un sector tan maltratado como el nuestro y se reúna con funcionarios del Ministerio de Justicia a los que quiere presentar como dirigentes de los discapacitados”.
Recordó que su sector agrupa a más de 100. Mil personas registradas y que solo un 20 por ciento y que solo los discapacitados en la categoría de graves reciben el bono anual de mil bolivianos.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
