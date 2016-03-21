El Lliquimunini hay petróleo en cantidades no comerciales

Las operaciones del proyecto de perforación exploratorio, Lliquimuni Centro X-1, en el norte de La Paz, culminaron con el hallazgo de una presencia de volúmenes hidrocarburíferos en cantidades no comerciales.
“Al terminar las operaciones de este proyecto y tras realizar actividades 100% de exploración, se ha llegado a concluir que el área de exploración que lleva su mismo nombre, registra la presencia de volúmenes de hidrocarburos que lamentablemente se encuentran en cantidades no comerciales” indicó el lunes el presidente de YPFB, Guillermo Achá M.
El ejecutivo de la estatal petrolera indicó que hay la posibilidad de perforar un segundo pozo y continuar con la exploración.
En el caso de ser positiva la toma de decisión de ir a un segundo pozo exploratorio, se requeriría por lo menos de ocho meses para realizar la gestión de una nueva licencia ambiental para la perforación de un segundo pozo, unos 16 meses para la construcción del camino y planchada y 12 meses para la perforación del nuevo pozo.
“Tomando en consideración los elementos anteriormente descritos, se puede aseverar que el subandino norte, a través de los estudios exploratorios desarrollados por YPFB Petroandina SAM, sigue siendo un play exploratorio muy importante en Bolivia que debe seguir investigando”, remarcó Achá.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de YPFB
