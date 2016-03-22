El Estado Islámico se adjudicó atentados de Bruselas

El Estado Islámico (ISIS, por sus siglas en inglés) se atribuyó en un comunicado los atentados terroristas en el aeropuerto y la estación de metro en Bruselas, según confirmó la agencia de noticias Amaq, cercana al grupo yihadista. Más tarde, la información fue reportada por la agencia Reuters y medios norteamericanos como The Washigton Post y CNN.
“Combatientes de Estado Islámico llevaron a cabo el martes una serie de atentados con cinturones y artefactos explosivos, apuntando a un aeropuerto y a una estación central del metro en el centro de Bruselas, la capital belga”, dijo la agencia Amaq.
El aparato informativo vinculado a los terroristas indicó que las explosiones apuntaron contra “Bélgica, un país que participa en la coalición internacional contra el Estado Islámico”.
La agencia agrega que los yihadistas “abrieron fuego en el interior del aeropuerto de Zaventem antes de detonar sus cinturones explosivos, al tiempo que un bombero mártir detonó su cinturón explosivo en la estación de metro de Maalbeek. Los ataques dejaron más de 230 muertos y heridos”.
Agentes de inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos habían asegurado más temprano que los ataques “tienen todas las características de un atentado inspirado en el ISIS”, informó la cadena norteamericana Fox News.
Es el segundo atentado reivindicado por la organización terrorista en menos de una semana, luego de que el sábado atacaran en pleno Estambul y acabaran con las vidas de cuatro personas.
La Fiscalía belga ha expresado su confianza en que las declaraciones del presunto cerebro logístico de los atentados del 13N en París, Salah Abdeslam, que fue detenido el pasado viernes, arrojen luz sobre la investigación y permitan convertir en prueba lo que hasta ahora son solo indicios.
“Tenemos muchas piezas del puzzle, recientemente hemos encontrado varias, pero aún estamos lejos de haberlo terminado”, señaló hoy en rueda de prensa el fiscal federal de Bélgica, Frédéric Van Leeuw.
Van Leeuw, que compareció junto al fiscal de París, François Molins, y se mostró en todo momento muy prudente, explicó que por el momento se han encontrado huellas y ADN de Abdeslam en un apartamento y en un vehículo, pero que faltan elementos para estar seguros de lo ocurrido.
“Ni las huellas digitales ni al ADN contienen datos sobre el momento en que las dejó, así que hacen falta otros elementos del dossier, como el contrato de alquiler (de un piso en Schaerbeek) y las declaraciones de Abdeslam”, reconoció. Abdeslam fue interrogado por los investigadores en dos ocasiones el pasado sábado.
“Trabajamos a partir de indicios e intentamos, sobre la base de esos indicios, encontrar pruebas”, continuó. Aseguró también que “las declaraciones de Salah (Abdeslam) igual nos ayudan a mirar a los indicios de otra manera”.
Tomado Infobae
