El Fiscal General fue obligado a pasar asistencia familiar

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, fue obligado mediante una demanda judicial a dar asistencia familiar, a un hijo que tuvo fuera de su matrimonio en 2005. La demanda fue presentada en 2014 y asumió la obligación por sentencia del juez.
El excandidato a alcalde de Sucre, Luis Ayllón, fue encargado de revelar este caso que involucra a Guerrero.
Ayllón pidió que por ética Guerrero deba dejar el cargo de Fiscal General, pues no solo es el caso de negarse a dar asistencia a un hijo, sino su actitud con el caso del hijo de Evo Morales, del que negó su existencia.
La pasada semana Guerrero afirmó que el hijo de Gabriela Zapata Montaño y Evo Morales nunca existió de acuerdo a un certificado de nacido a vivo del hospital de la Mujer, pero ignoró la certificación del Servicio Registro Ciudadano (Sereci), que indica el nacimiento del menor y el posterior reconocimiento del Presidente.
Según el denunciante el Fiscal Generala pasa una asistencia cercana a los mil bolivianos.
Ayllón anunció que tiene otra documentación de tráfico de influencias contra Guerrero y que lo revelará en su momento.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
