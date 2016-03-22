El hombre que vino con la lluvia (I)

Como si de una sentencia celestial se tratase, pero acarreando consigo una tardanza de más de ochenta años, finalmente un presidente de la Norteamérica más vecina, aterrizó en nuestras tierras. Coincidiendo, caprichosamente, con la entrada, ya casi tardía y fuera de temporada, de un moroso frente frío. Para algunos, eso fue una señal de buena suerte. Como una bendición yoruba.
El agua limpia el camino, dicen todavía los más viejos. Lava lo sucio. Refresca un poco el ambiente. ¡Pero es que la Habana se pone tan fea cuando llueve! La gente duda en salir a la calle, la electricidad parpadea, se hace oscuro más temprano, los baches retienen una suerte de líquidos putrefactos y los edificios, sobre todo los más antiguos, te observan desde ese temor perenne, adquirido por el maltrato y cuidado, de venirse abajo arrasando vencimientos. O vidas. Y sueños.
La gran mayoría tuvo que contentarse (si es que así puede catalogarse el efecto) con ver el recibimiento a través de la televisión. Bueno, o mediante lo poco que mostraron de ello. En casa del pobre, la alegría es escasa. Y se raciona a mares.
A diferencia de otras visitas importantes, aquí estuvo claro el primer mensaje. No fue a agasajarlo el jefe de núcleo. Para eso, mandó a su edecán. ¡Que abra la puerta el mayordomo! “Con dinero o sin dinero, hago siempre lo que quiero, pero sigo siendo el rey…y mi palabra es la ley”.
A algunos nos pareció indecente, descortés, salobre. Luego nos embutieron con un documental sobre un personaje histórico, desconocido, pero rabiosamente patriótico, de la época de la colonia. Seguido por cortos musicalizados, bastante mal editados, sobre la vida de algunos animales de la campiña cubana. Ya en la propia expectativa por el arribo del Air Force One, parecían estarnos anunciando, la orden irrestricta de restarle cualquier importancia al magno hecho histórico.
La espera fue “amenizada” con la retransmisión de un antiguo programa, donde Chichita, una viejita campesina, de no sé sabe dónde, nos enseñaba nuevamente, una vez más, la ciencia y paciencia de cómo había criado a un almiquí.
O a una especie de jutía, o criatura por el estilo. Algo surrealista, absurdo y sin sentido. Como jugando y experimentando con el ansia ajena. Lo que han hecho y anulado desde hace mucho. Siempre. Ni el mejor García Márquez superará jamás esta “macondiana” realidad que padecemos.
Todo el mundo ávido en querer saber aún más detalles del sustancial arribo, al tiempo que la información oficial se orientaba por la tangente, enfocaba vereda por camino, se hacía de la vista gorda, desviaba la atención para otra parte.
Juan Carlos Cremata/La Habana, Cuba, especial para Fides
It’s going to be finish of mine day, except before end I
am reading this impressive paragraph to improve my know-how.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn.
This is a very neatly written article. I’ll make sure
to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will definitely comeback.
If some one wishes to be updated with newest technologies afterward he must be visit this web page and
be up to date everyday.
Hello, I believe your web site could be having internet browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other than that,
fantastic website!
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing such things, so I
am going to tell her.
Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really
make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme.
Appreciate it
Awesome article.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious
experience on the topic of unpredicted emotions.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole
my iPad and tested to see if it can survive
a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she
has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Good day! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go
over the same topics? Thanks!
I am really grateful to the holder of this website who has shared
this enormous piece of writing at at this place.
In fact when someone doesn’t understand after that its up to
other visitors that they will help, so here it occurs.
Good day I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while
I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I
have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the
great work.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just
so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to
share it with someone!