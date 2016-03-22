Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de marzo de 2016 -- 10:37

El Papa muestra su dolor por ataques en Bruselas

El Papa Francisco. (ACI)

El Papa Francisco. (ACI)

El Papa Francisco ha enviado un telegrama de condolencias al Arzobispo de Malines-Bruselas, Mons. Jozef De Kesel, a través del Secretario de Estado Vaticano, el Cardenal Pietro Parolin, con motivo de los brutales atentados terroristas cometidos esta mañana en Bruselas (Bélgica) que han provocado hasta el momento 34 muertos y decenas de heridos.

“Al conocer los ataques en Bruselas, que afectan a muchas personas, Su Santidad el Papa Francisco confía a la misericordia de Dios a las personas que han perdido la vida y a sus allegados, a través de la oración por la muerte de sus parientes”.

“Expresa su profunda simpatía a los heridos y a sus familias y a todos los que contribuyen a su auxilio, pidiendo al Señor que les lleve consuelo en esta prueba”.

El texto también señala que “el Papa vuelve a condenar la violencia ciega que causa tanto sufrimiento e implora a Dios el don de la paz, invocando sobre las familias de las víctimas y sobre los belgas el beneficio de las bendiciones divinas”.

Esta mañana, dos explosiones consecutivas han tenido lugar en el aeropuerto de Bruselas (Bélgica) y una tercera se ha registrado en la estación de metro de Maelbeek, en el centro de la capital y muy cercana a los edificios de la Comisión y Parlamento Europeo.

Las dos explosiones del aeropuerto  tuvieron lugar en torno a las 07:45 de la mañana (hora belga). La fiscalía belga ha confirmado que se trata de un ataque suicida yihadista.

Testigos citados por medios belgas han asegurado que minutos antes de las detonaciones se escucharon gritos en árabe y algunos disparos.

Las explosiones del metro de Malbeek ocurrieron una hora después de las detonaciones en el aeropuerto, sobre las 9:30 de la mañana (hora belga).

EL VATICANO/ACI

,
