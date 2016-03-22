Fecha de publicación: Martes 22 de marzo de 2016 -- 16:56

Escalera: Evo firmó reconocimiento sin la presencia de Zapata

Javier Escalera, chofer y hombre de confianza de Evo Morales. (Internet)

Javier Escalera, chofer y hombre de confianza de Evo Morales. (Internet)

Javier Escalera, el chofer y hombre de confianza de Evo Morales, afirmó el martes que el trámite del reconocimiento del hijo que tuvo el Presidente con Gabriela Zapata fue sin la presencia del niño y tampoco de la madre en un registro civil de Cochabamba

“Nunca vi al hijo de Gabriela Zapata, tampoco conozco de su existencia”, indicó Escalera en un carta que leyó  a los medios de comunicación en la Capital Valluna, después indicó: “Por la apretada agenda y en una actitud responsable, el señor Presidente simplemente se limitó a suscribir los documentos de inscripción en presencia única del oficial de registro civil”,

Escalera y José Silvio García  son los testigos del reconocimiento de Ernesto Fidel Morales Zapata que fue firmado por los cuatro  el 20 de junio en 2007.

Según el hombre de confianza de Morales la elección del registro civil fue al azar.

Detalló Escalera que “los documentos mencionados del certificado de nacido vivo (del niño) fue entregado por la señora Gabriela Zapata al registro civil”,

Lo datos completos de la inscripción del niño y el reconocimiento de paternidad están en la oficina de registro civil de la ciudad de Cochabamba N° 15, en el libro 8 y partida 52, de fecha 18 de junio de 2007. El niño a ser reconocido es E.F. Morales Zapata, nacido el 30 de abril en la ciudad de La Paz.
Escalera realizó la declaración para evitar que se lo siga considerando como “testigo clave”, en la investigación a Gabriela Zapata, como afirmó el exvocero del Presidente, Alex Contreras a los medios de comunicación.

El exapoyo del Presidente afirmó que se retito de la vida pública y ahora está dedicado a la dirigencia vecinal en la ciudad de Cochabamba.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

 

