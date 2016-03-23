Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de marzo de 2016 -- 20:18

Bolivia y Colombia inician la 5ta fecha de la eliminatoria

Última práctica de la selección Bolivia. (APG)

Última práctica de la selección Bolivia. (APG)

Tras un exigente trabajo en medio de mucha reserva, el jueves la Selección Nacional enfrentará a Colombia por la quinta fecha de las eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial de Rusia 2018, el compromiso se jugará a partir de las 16.00 en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz donde se espera a más de 20 mil personas debido a la expectativa que generó este encuentro de selecciones.

De acuerdo a los últimos registros de los cotejos que protagonizaron ambas selecciones, la balanza se inclina a favor de los cafetaleros, las estadísticas son prueba de estos datos, desde el 2003 bolivianos y colombianos se enfrentaron en cinco ocasiones, la Verde sólo ganó un partido (4-0 con un gol de Joaquín Botero y uno de Julio César Baldivieso de la vía del penal) fue en las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Estados Unidos 2004.

Los partidos de eliminatorias se jugarán después de cuatro meses aproximadamente, las selecciones nacionales tuvieron tiempo para programar compromisos amistosos, en el caso de los bolivianos que fue complicado por razone distintas, por lo que sólo se limitó a realizar dos concentraciones antes del juego contra los colombianos.

Para jugar contra el equipo cafetalero los bolivianos tuvieron una primera concentración (de cinco días) en el mes de febrero aprovechando las fiestas de carnavales, para la ocasión fueron llamados sólo los futbolistas del medio, los jugadores de Oriente Petrolero no fueron convocados porque jugaba su partidos de la Copa Libertadores en la primera fase.

Después de ese tiempo fueron convocados para la concentración cerrada que comenzó el pasado 15 de marzo con pocos jugadores, pero se fue completando hasta el martes con la llegada de Luis Gutiérrez desde Israel, donde juega desde los pasados meses, el técnico Julio César Baldivieso no tiene más complicaciones para armar su plantilla titular.

“Los jugadores tenemos que mostrar que estamos listos para jugar; estamos ilusionados para jugar ese partido que es importante para todos los bolivianos”, declaró el jugador Alejandro Chumacero, quien es seguro titular para el partido del jueves, el futbolista añadió que quiere quitarse la espina del ojo y mostrar que si es un aporte para el seleccionado.

El técnico de los colombianos José Néstor Pékerman completó a sus convocados el martes y el miércoles realizó su trabajo futbolístico, cuya plantilla maneja con reserva al igual que Baldivieso, pero se conoce que los jugadores James Rodríguez, Dayro Moreno, Farid Díaz, entre otros futbolistas serán tomados en cuenta con la finalidad de conseguir una importante victoria.

“Estos dos juegos van a ser muy importantes para las aspiraciones que tenemos de conseguir llegar al Mundial”, declaró el arquero David Ospina quien será titular ante los bolivianos, aunque el equipo se conocerá minutos antes del juego.

Una terna brasileña controlará el partido, Wilton Pereira será el árbitro respaldado por Emerson Augusto de Carvalho y Alessandro Rocha de Matos.

Equipos
Bolivia: Romel Quiñónez; Diego Bejarano, Edward Zenteno, Ronald Eguino, Leonel Morales, Danny Bejarano, Alejandro Chumacero, Jhasmani Campos, Martin Smedberg-Dalence, Juan Carlos Arce y Yasmani Duk.
DT. Julio César Baldivieso

Colombia: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Jeison Murillo, Cristian Zapata, Frank Fabra, Abel Aguilar, Gustavo Cuéllar, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodríguez, Carlos Bacca y Adrián Ramos.
DT. José Néstor Pékerman

LA PAZ/APG

