Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:38

Canciller de Chile: “Esto es una oferta falsa de diálogo”

E

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (MinExt)

l ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz, respondió este miércoles a las declaraciones emitidas por el Presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, donde este último manifestó que instruyó que se estudien las alternativas jurídicas que existen para asumir la defensa de las aguas del Silala.

 “Si hay una amenaza por una nueva demanda, evidentemente no hay sustento para dialogar”, afirmó. Además, el secretario de Estado reiteró que se trata de una oferta falsa de diálogo y que ante cualquier instancia Chile también puede contrademandar.
Además, Morales hizo un llamado a Chile a un diálogo sincero. Ante esto, Muñoz aseveró que “este llamado al diálogo es falso, porque está acompañado de una eventual presentación de una nueva demanda”.
Aunque afirmó que Chile quiere diálogo y mirar al futuro, pero no ceder soberanía. El canciller no se quedó ahí y aseguró que “tal como Bolivia nuestro país también puede activar instancias judiciales internacionales”, por lo enfatizó que el discurso de Morales llama a la confusión.

Finalmente, fue enfático en declarar que no habrá cesión territorial por parte de Chile.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

 

