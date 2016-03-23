Convocan a tuitear a favor del mar

El Ministerio de Comunicación convocó el martes a los internautas a sumarse al ‘tuitazo’ por la reivindicación marítima con el hashtag #MarParaBolivia.
“La campaña en redes sociales como Facebook y Twitter se inicia a partir de las 10h00 hasta las 12h00, en cuyo tiempo los internautas que apoyan la causa marítima podrán subir fotografías, tuitear o retuitear distintos mensajes utilizando en los textos el hashtag #MarParaBolivia”, señala un boletín de prensa.
Según el documento, la campaña comunicacional tiene el objetivo de utilizar las distintas redes sociales con fines educativos y de concientización para que Bolivia logre el compromiso de unir voces múltiples hacia la verdad histórica de que nació con mar y que fue arrebatado por Chile a través de una invasión que desató un conflicto bélico.
El Ministerio de Comunicación realizó diferentes campañas en anteriores años con la misma temática, tal como ocurrió el pasado año en que la campaña #MarParaBolivia registró una audiencia de más de 15 millones en las redes sociales cuando Chile y Bolivia presentaron sus alegatos ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), en La Haya (Holanda).
Asimismo, en el Día del Mar del pasado año también se desarrolló otro ‘tuitazo’ que se convirtió en tendencia nacional en las redes sociales con los hashtags #MarParaBolivia y #VivaBoliviaHaciaElMar, impulsada por el Estado.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
