El hombre que vino con la lluvia (II)

La mañana siguiente trajo consigo un inusual aire gélido. Como para que, quién no hubiese visitado nunca esta tierra, se llevase la opinión más errada de su verdadero infierno. Ni una pizca de calor. Cielo nublado. Hay quien aún dice que el presidente norteamericano se trajo consigo un potente y eficaz aire acondicionado supremo. Pero se había pasado. En la capital cubana no se experimentaba un invierno igual desde hace rato. ¡El mulato trajo cambio hasta para la atmósfera! Y aun así, nos encantó con su sonrisa franca, cordial, cálida y sincera. Con la simpleza de su esposa e hijas. Y con la simpatía que derrochan, a pesar de todas las barreras establecidas para su seguridad. Y “la nuestra”.
El lunes temprano, luego de las conversaciones oficiales y el plan concebido de antemano; justo cuando se ofrecía la conferencia de prensa de ambos presidentes, es que vino a salir, sólo un ratico, el sol. Si hubiese sido uno de esos debates entre contrincantes que se establecen, durante la época de elecciones, en los Estados Unidos, la representación cubana se habría adjudicado una derrota aplastante.
Obama es un hombre acostumbrado a manejar los medios, un orador experimentado, un excelente actor. Evadió las preguntas incómodas por omisión. Aunque leyó sus notas, lució mucho más despreocupado. Como si estuviese improvisando. Stanislavskianamente fue más bien orgánico, más natural en su artificio. Parecía sincero. Sus respuestas fueron manejadas de tal manera, que uno olvidaba la cuestión inicial que las había generado.
Invariablemente con un mohín cariñoso. Raúl, en cambio, adusto, serio, parco y seco, no está para nada habituado a responder. Si no a ser él quién demanda, dictamina e indaga. Se le notó muy nervioso, vago, impreciso. Y sus réplicas, estuvieron llenas de interpelaciones que evidenciaron su ya tradicional por acostumbrado autoritarismo.
Aunque intentó ganarse a la audiencia con gracia, muy pocos fueron los que se rieron. Más allá de los que habían recibido la orden de hacerlo, como parte de la orden del día. Incluso antes de que se bosquejara el esquema de un chiste. Para muchos que lo vimos, fue un poco desconcertante. Vergonzoso. Penoso. E insultante. Cuando preguntó él mismo, exigiendo a un periodista, los nombres concretos de la lista de prisioneros políticos en Cuba, algunos pensamos en enviarle las cifras del último Censo de Población y Vivienda.
La patria entera es su cárcel. Por supuesto que podía soltarlos inmediatamente, si quisiera, esa misma noche. Él es el dueño de todo el rebaño. Además porque es terreno “incierto”. En Cuba no hay prisioneros políticos.
De manera muy hábil, todos los que están encarcelados, dentro o fuera de las prisiones, son acusados por otros delitos. Invenciones tejidas para poder apartarlos del medio. Suerte de exilios, e in-xilios, con rejas o sin ellas, para los que piensan, actúan, o dicen de forma, o en esencia, diferente.
LA HABANA/Juan Carlos Cremata especial para Radio Fides desde Cuba
