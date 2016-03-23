Evo instruye estudiar formas de defensa de las aguas del Silala

El presidente Evo Morales instruyó el miércoles a la Dirección de Reivindicación Marítima (Diremar) estudiar alternativas jurídicas para defender las aguas del manantial Silala, que abastecen a varias ciudades del norte de Chile sin pagar ningún tributo a Bolivia.
“He instruido a Diremar a que estudie las alternativas jurídicas para asumir la defensa de nuestras aguas del Silala ante las instancias internacionales competentes”, dijo en su mensaje conmemorativo a los 137 años de la pérdida del litoral boliviano.
Morales dijo que a la fecha los éxitos alcanzados en el ámbito internacional no se hubieran consolidado si los bolivianos no hubiesen mantenido la unidad por una causa en común.
Nacidas en territorio boliviano andino, las aguas del manantial Silala abastecen sin beneficio alguno desde hace aproximadamente 105 años a ciudades del norte de Chile el curso de agua es conducido al norte chileno por un sistema de acueductos artificiales.
A diferencia de las aguas del río Lauca, las del Silala han sido incorporadas en la Agenda de 13 Puntos, definida en 2006 y que los gobiernos de Bolivia y Chile que se negoció hasta 2010.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos de ABI
