Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de marzo de 2016 -- 21:11

Niegan recurso de libertad a Gabriela Zapata

Gabriela Zapata al salir de la audiencia. (ABI)

La Sala Tercera en lo Penal del distrito Judicial de La Paz negó la el recurso de cesación de detención a Gabriela Zapata Montaño, este miércoles en la noche y ratificó su permanencia en el penal de mujeres de Obrajes.

La expareja del presidente Evo Morales, y ex gerente de la empresa china CAMC, está detenida preventivamente desde el 28 de febrero acusada de cuatro delitos  : Ejercicio Ilegal de la Profesión, Falsedad Material, Falsedad Ideológica y Uso de Instrumento falsificado.

En la audiencia que duro más de tres horas los vocales de la sala indicaron que la detenida no dio garantías sufrientes para obtener la medida sustitutiva.

