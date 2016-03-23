Rivero: La información del Fiscal General no es parte de la investigación sobre CAMC

La presidenta de la Comisión Especial que investiga la presuntas irregularidades de adjudicaciones de la empresa china CAMC, diputada Susana Rivero, afirmó que la información brindada por el fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, no hace a la inquisitoria que dirige.
“La información del Fiscal General es importante, pero no para el caso de los contratos de la empresa CAMC que estamos investigando, pero igual será evaluada si la consideramos para el informe final”, indicó la diputada del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).
En la tarde del miércoles el Fiscal General prestó informe a la Comisión Especial por más de tres hora en las que la mayoría de las preguntas giraron en torno a Gabriela Zapata Montaño, más que sobre la empresa china.
“Hemos venido a compartir expediente sobre la investigación de la Fiscalía, pero una parte del cuaderno de investigación se quedó en el Ministerio Público de La Paz, porque tenían una actuación sobre el caso hoy en la tarde”, indicó Guerrero.
Ante la Comisión Guerrero aclaró que Zapata Montaño era investigada por el delito de uso indebido de influencias en la categoría de cómplice y no como autora como se presumía al inicio de la investigación.
Para el senador opositor Oscar Ortiz, Guerrero aclaró que Zapata Montaño es cómplice y no autora como esta en la demanda de los ministerios de La Presidencia y el de Transparencia.
Para Ortiz lo quiere el MAS, “es acelerar las conclusiones de la Comisión cuando todavía falta 60 días para que concluya el trabajo”.
Convocatoria a Zapata
La presidenta de la Comisión indicó que la convocatoria a Gabriela Zapata Montaño, no es prioridad y que será considerada una vez que se inicie la etapa de presentación de testigos el 15 de abril.
Para la diputada opositora y parte de la Comisión Especial, Norma Piérola la declaración de la expareja de Evo Morales es fundamental para la investigación y debe priorizarse para la próxima semana.
Para la legisladora opositora también debería ser convocado con prioridad el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, para explicar la relación que tenía con Cristina Choque y Zapata Montaño.
Rivero dijo que los componentes de la Comisión tienen la oportunidad de convocar a quien consideren oportuno a partir del 15 de abril.
LA PAZ/Fides
