Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 23 de marzo de 2016 -- 20:07

Rivero: La información del Fiscal General no es parte de la investigación sobre CAMC

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, ante la Comisión Especial que investiga a la CAMC. (APG)

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, ante la Comisión Especial que investiga a la CAMC. (APG)

La presidenta de la Comisión Especial que investiga la presuntas irregularidades de adjudicaciones de la empresa china CAMC, diputada Susana Rivero, afirmó que la información brindada por el fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, no hace a la inquisitoria que dirige.

“La información del Fiscal General es importante, pero no para el caso de los contratos de la empresa CAMC que estamos investigando, pero igual será evaluada si la consideramos para el informe final”, indicó la diputada del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

En la tarde del miércoles el Fiscal General prestó informe a la Comisión Especial por más de tres hora en las que la mayoría de las preguntas giraron en torno a Gabriela Zapata Montaño, más que sobre la empresa china.

“Hemos venido a compartir expediente sobre la investigación de la Fiscalía, pero una parte del cuaderno de investigación se quedó en el Ministerio Público de La Paz, porque tenían una actuación sobre el caso hoy en la tarde”, indicó Guerrero.

Ante la Comisión Guerrero aclaró que Zapata Montaño era investigada por el delito de uso indebido de influencias en la categoría de cómplice y no como autora como se presumía al inicio de la investigación.

Para el senador opositor Oscar Ortiz, Guerrero aclaró que Zapata Montaño es cómplice y no autora como esta en la demanda de los ministerios de La Presidencia y el de Transparencia.

Para Ortiz lo quiere el MAS, “es acelerar las conclusiones de la Comisión cuando todavía falta 60 días para que concluya el trabajo”.

 

Convocatoria a Zapata

La presidenta de la Comisión indicó que la convocatoria a Gabriela Zapata Montaño, no es prioridad y que será considerada una vez que se inicie la etapa de presentación de testigos el 15 de abril.

Para la diputada opositora y parte de la Comisión Especial, Norma Piérola la declaración de la expareja de Evo Morales es fundamental para la investigación y debe priorizarse para la próxima semana.

Para la legisladora opositora también debería ser convocado con prioridad el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, para explicar la relación que tenía con Cristina Choque y Zapata Montaño.

Rivero dijo que los componentes de la Comisión tienen la oportunidad de convocar a quien consideren oportuno a partir del 15 de abril.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

22 comments on “Rivero: La información del Fiscal General no es parte de la investigación sobre CAMC

  1. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your
    web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually loved
    account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds or even I achievement you get admission to constantly rapidly.

    Responder

  4. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
    I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  8. My brother suggested I might like this website.
    He used to be totally right. This post actually made my day.
    You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this info!
    Thank you!

    Responder

  9. What i don’t understood is in fact how you are now not really much
    more neatly-preferred than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly when it comes to this subject, produced me
    individually believe it from numerous varied angles.
    Its like women and men are not interested until it is something to do with Woman gaga!
    Your own stuffs outstanding. Always care for it
    up!

    Responder

  12. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
    relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about,
    why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your
    blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  15. Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just cool and i
    can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab
    your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable
    work.

    Responder

  17. Hello! I know this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.

    Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a massive amount work?
    I’m completely new to running a blog but I do write in my diary daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any recommendations
    or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>