Ecuador consigue un empate sobre la hora

Con un gol en tiempo de reposición, Ecuador igualó 2-2 (1-1) con Paraguay el jueves en Quito, en la quinta fecha de la clasificatoria sudamericana a Rusia-2018, y sumó 13 puntos para continuar liderando el premundial regional.
Los goles ecuatorianos fueron convertidos por el ecuatoriano Enner Valencia (19 minutos), quien reapareció tras superar una lesión que lo mantuvo marginado desde la Copa América Chile-2015 y Ángel Mena (91), y los paraguayos por Darío Lezcano (37 y 58).
El angustioso empate permite a la tricolor seguir a la cabeza de la clasificatoria y mantener su condición de único invicto, mientras que la albirroja llegó a 8 puntos para ubicarse por el momento en la tercera posición, detrás de Uruguay (9) y por encima de Brasil, Chile y Colombia (los tres con 7).
En la sexta fecha, prevista para el 29 de marzo, los ecuatorianos visitarán a los colombianos en Barranquilla, y los paraguayos recibirán a los brasileños en Asunción.
Ficha técnica;
Clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial de Rusia-2018 – Quinta fecha
Ecuador – Paraguay 2 – 2 (1-1)
Estadio: Olímpico Atahualpa (Quito)
Asistencia: 33.000 espectadores
Clima: bueno
Árbitro: Daniel Fedorczuk. Líneas: Nicolás Taran y Richard Díaz (terna uruguaya)
Goles:
Ecuador: Enner Valencia (19), Mena (91)
Paraguay: Darío Lezcano (37, 58)
Amonestaciones:
Ecuador: Álex Bolaños (3), Achilier (12)
Paraguay: Miguel Samudio (24)
Alineaciones:
Ecuador: Alexander Domínguez – Antonio Valencia, Gabriel Achilier, Frickson Erazo, Walter Ayoví – Álex Bolaños (Michael Arroyo, 46), Cristian Noboa, Fidel Martínez (Álex Ibarra, 77), Juan Cazares (Ángel Mena, 83) – Jefferson Montero y Enner Valencia. DT: Gustavo Quinteros.
Paraguay: Justo Villar – Bruno Valdez (Ivan Piris 4), Paulo Da Silva, Gustavo Gómez, Miguel Samudio – Derlis González (Rodrigo Rojas, 27), Néstor Ortigoza, Celso Ortiz, Edgar Benítez, Darío Lezcano (Hernán Pérez, 84) – Jorge Benítez. DT: Ramón Díaz.
QUITO/Agencias
