Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de marzo de 2016 -- 23:42

El hombre que vino con la lluvia (Final)

1428541346_cuba-obama-imanPara mucha gente, Obama no deja de ser, aún con su presencia en nuestro suelo, un personaje ficticio. Que emerge sólo a través de las imágenes que transmiten las reseñas. Al igual que esos actores de Hollywood, que aparecen únicamente en la pantalla.

No son accesibles, por lo tanto no es seguro para todos, que verdaderamente existan. Son quimeras. No son palpables. Es como ese Dios del que hablan, pero nadie ha podido demostrar que es cierto.

Y que vive entre las nubes. Por eso es más fácil depositar en esos entes inmateriales, una fe y hasta potenciales creencias. Virtuales esperanzas. Pero en Cuba, en cambio, conocemos bien de cerca, de manera concreta, y desde mucho antes, a los causantes y cancerberos de todos nuestros pesares.

A esos que niegan con una falsa risita, una orden tajante, una evasión descarada, censuras indignas o medidas castrantes,  el valor inextinguible de los derechos humanos. De los más elementales, universales e intransferibles.

Lo que queda ya de esta ceremonia legendaria es circo. O la manera de La Lupe: “puro teatro”. Mutis por el foro. Seguido de aplausos, o abucheos, por ambas partes. Partidarios y contendientes se proclamaran triunfantes. Y de nuevo el tiempo; léase, la historia, nos lapidará sus resultantes.

LA HABANA/Juan Carlos Cremata especial para Fides desde Cuba

