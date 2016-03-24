Fecha de publicación: Jueves 24 de marzo de 2016 -- 09:14

Papa advierte sobre “espiritualidades light”

El Papa Francisco en la misa de Jueves Santo. (ACI)

Durante la misa crismal, la mañana de este Jueves Santo, el Papa Francisco advirtió a los sacerdotes contra el “exceso de teologías complicadas”, de “espiritualidades gaseosas y light”.

Desde el altar mayor de la Basílica de San Pedro y ante decenas de presbíteros, obispos y cardenales, reflexionó sobre la actitud que deben tener los consagrados, poniéndoles en guardia de caer prisioneros de la “mundanidad virtual que se abre o cierra con un simple click”.

“Estamos oprimidos pero no por amenazas ni empujones, como tanta pobre gente, sino por la fascinación de mil propuestas de consumo que no nos podemos quitar de encima para caminar, libres, por los senderos que nos llevan al amor de nuestros hermanos, a los rebaños del señor, a las ovejitas que esperan la voz de sus pastores”.

“Y Jesús viene a rescatarnos, a hacernos salir, para convertirnos de pobres y ciegos, de cautivos y oprimidos, en ministros de misericordia y consolación”, añadió.

Mientras el Papa celebraba la misa, las inmediaciones del Vaticano eran vigiladas por un fuerte operativo de seguridad que incluyó policías, carabineros, vigilantes urbanos y soldados, como precaución tras los atentados terroristas de Bruselas.

Hablando en italiano, Bergoglio instó a “combatir el buen combate de la fe” que, aclaró, no es contra los hombres sino “contra el demonio, enemigo de la humanidad”.

El Papa insistió en que la actitud de Jesús fue la de pasar en medio de los hombres y no “confrontar para consolidar un espacio de poder”.

 

Su actitud, agregó, fue la de romper cercos y cuestionar seguridad, pero para abrir una brecha al torrente de misericordia de Dios.

 

Una misericordia -insistió- que cada día busca el modo de dar un paso adelante, un pasito más allá, avanzando sobre las tierras de nadie, en las que reinaba la indiferencia y la violencia.

 

Explicó que la actitud misericordiosa enlaza un gesto con otro y, sin maltratar ninguna fragilidad, se extiende un poquito más en la ayuda y el amor.

“Cada uno de nosotros, mirando su propia vida con la mirada buena de Dios, puede hacer un ejercicio con la memoria y descubrir cómo ha practicado el señor su misericordia para con nosotros, cómo ha sido mucho más misericordioso de lo que creíamos y, así, animarnos a desear y a pedirle que dé un pasito más, que se muestre mucho más misericordioso en el futuro”, animó.

Llamó entonces a romper los “moldes estrechos” en los cuales muchas veces se encasilla la “sobreabundancia del corazón de Dios”, para salir del propio encierro. Y pidió a todos los sacerdotes comportarse como testigos y ministros de esa misericordia, encarnarla, de mil maneras, para que llegue a todos.

La tarde de este jueves Francisco celebrará de nuevo una misa, en recuerdo de la última cena, durante la cual lavará los pies a 12 refugiados: cuatro mujeres y ocho hombres. No todos ellos son católicos, algunos son ortodoxos y otros musulmanes.

