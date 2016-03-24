Eliminatoria: Bolivia espera a Colombia

El seleccionado de fútbol de Bolivia recibirá el jueves a su par de Colombia, por la quinta fecha de la clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial Rusia-2018.,
Revisando los números, Colombia logró en La Paz cuatro empates y un triunfo en los últimos 20 años, entre las eliminatorias a Estados Unidos-1994 y la de Brasil-2014. La única derrota cafetera fue en 2003 por 4-0 en el clasificatorio a Alemania-2006.
El DT boliviano Julio César Baldivieso consideró que su equipo “se encuentra bien, con muchas ganas, con mucha ilusión” para ganar el partido.
El juego está pactado para las 16.00 (20H00 GMT) del jueves en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz y estará controlado por el juez brasileño Wilton Pereira.
Probables alineaciones:
Bolivia: Romel Quiñónez – Erwin Saavedra, Edward Zenteno, Ignacio García, Diego Bejarano – Jhasmany Campos, Martin Smedberg, Alejandro Chumacero, Damián Lizio – Juan Carlos Arce y Yasmani Duk. DT. Julio César Baldivieso.
Colombia: David Ospina – Santiago Arias, Cristian Zapata, Jeison Murillo, Frank Fabra – Abel Aguilar, Daniel Torres, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodríguez – Carlos Bacca y Dayro Moreno. DT: José Pekerman.
Estadísticas:
Bolivia – Colombia
Por eliminatorias se enfrentaron 10 veces.
Bolivia ganó 1, Colombia 6 y empataron 3
En su más reciente presentación como local por eliminatorias, Bolivia venció a Uruguay por 4-2, cortando una racha de cuatro sin poder ganar en esa condición
Colombia en eliminatorias como visitante, en los tres más recientes, alternó los resultados posibles: Paraguay 2-1, Uruguay 0-3 y Chile 1-1
Bolivia local de Colombia en eliminatorias
Jugaron en cinco ocasiones con historial nivelado: Un triunfo para cada uno y tres empates
Apunte I: La única victoria de Bolivia ocurrió el 10 de septiembre de 2003 por 4-0 (Botero 3, Baldivieso)
Apunte II: El triunfo de Colombia como visitante de Bolivia por eliminatorias fue el 11 de octubre de 2011 por 2-1 (Walter Flores – Dorlan Pabón, Radamel Falcao García)
Apunte III: Solo una vez Bolivia no le marcó como local a Colombia por eliminatorias. Fue en el empate en cero del 17 de octubre de 2007
Primer partido: Bolivia 2 – Colombia 2 (Eliminatorias para Francia 1998)
Último encuentro: Bolivia 1 – Colombia 2 (Eliminatorias para Brasil 2014)
LA PAZ/ Con estadísticas de la Conmebol
