Muere Johan Cruyff a los 68 años víctima de un cáncer de pulmón

Ha muerto Johan Cruyff a los 68 años. El exjugador y extrenador de fútbol Johan Cruyff había sido diagnosticado con cáncer de pulmón a finales de noviembre del año pasado.
“El día 24 de marzo 2016 Johan Cruyff (68) ha fallecido en Barcelona, rodeado de su familia después de una dura lucha contra el cáncer. Os pedimos con gran tristeza que se respete la privacidad de la familia durante su tiempo de duelo”, anunció la web oficial de Cruyff.
En 1991 fue intervenido debido a una afección grave de corazón tras sufrir una insuficiencia coronaria. Tras la intervención, el holandés dejó de fumar. “El fútbol me lo ha dado todo en la vida; el tabaco estuvo a punto de quitármelo”, declaró entonces una persona que había adquirido el hábito desde temprana edad, que compaginó con su carrera deportiva. Cruyff, en su lucha contra el tabaco, sustituyó el cigarrillo por caramelos para paliar los nervios durante los partidos del equipo barcelonista.
Por encima del palmarés conseguido se valoró el juego exquisito y basado en el toque que realizaban sus equipos, que no tardó en crear un estilo propio y un referente futbolístico; así nacía el Dream Team. Se retiró en 1996. Años más tarde volvería como seleccionador (2009-2012) de Catalunya, pero nunca más regresaría a la primera línea del fútbol mundial.
