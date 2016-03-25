Con gol de Luis Suárez, Uruguay igualó 2-2 con Brasil

En la primera etapa el cuadro brasileño tuvo un inicio arrasador. Apenas a los 40 segundos ya estaba adelante en el marcador con un tanto madrugador de Douglas Costa. Desde ahí, controló las acciones y tuvo un Neymar desequilibrante que puso de cabeza a la defensa charrúa.

La superioridad del ‘Scratch’ y las fallas defensivas en presión fueron claves para que Brasil logre aumentar la cuenta. Renato Augusto realizó un gran gesto técnico ante Muslera que le permitió colocar el 2-0. Tras ello, Uruguay se recuperó y Edinson Cavani puso el descuento a los 32′ con un gran disparo. Así se irían al descanso.

Desde entonces, ambos equipos contaron con oportunidades para llevarse el triunfo. Tanto Neymar como Suárez fueron las armas letales de ambos combinados, pero sin tener éxito de cara al arco rival. Inclusive, el ‘Pistolero’ tuvo un mano a mano que no pudo ser celebrado gracias a Allison. Al final, ambos equipos repartirían puntos en el choque más electrizante de la jornada.

Clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial de Rusia-2018 – Quinta fecha

Brasil – Uruguay 2 – 2 (2-1)

Estadio: Arena Pernambuco (Recife, noreste).

Asistencia: 45.000 espectadores.

Clima: 28ºC, parcialmente nublado. Terreno: bueno.

Árbitro: Néstor Pitana. Asistentes: Ezequiel Brailovsky y Fernando Rapallini (terna argentina).

Goles:

Brasil: Douglas Costa (1), Renato Augusto (25)

Uruguay: Edinson Cavani (31), Luis Suárez (47)

Amonestaciones:

Brasil: Neymar (62), Dani Alves (75), David Luiz (81)

Uruguay: Luis Suárez (55)

Alineaciones:

Brasil: Alisson – Daniel Alves, Miranda, David Luiz, Filipe Luís – Renato Augusto, Fernandinho (Philippe Coutinho 66), Willian (Lucas Lima 84), Luiz Gustavo, Douglas Costa – Neymar. DT: Dunga.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera – Jorge Fucile, Sebastián Coates, Mauricio Victorino, Álvaro Pereira – Arévalo Ríos, Carlos Sánchez (Christian Stuani 80), Matías Vecino, Cristian Rodríguez (Álvaro González 46) – Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani. DT: Óscar Tabárez.

