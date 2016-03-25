Con gol de Luis Suárez, Uruguay igualó 2-2 con Brasil

24 de junio del 2014. Desde entonces, el hambre de gol fue acumulándose en Luis Suárez, quien tras 21 meses volvió a disputar un partido con la selección de Uruguay. El ‘Pistolero’ se erigió como la figura charrúa tras anotar el gol con el que su combinado empató por 2-2 ante Brasil en Recife, por la quinta fecha de las Eliminatorias a Rusia 2018.
Clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial de Rusia-2018 – Quinta fecha
Brasil – Uruguay 2 – 2 (2-1)
Estadio: Arena Pernambuco (Recife, noreste).
Asistencia: 45.000 espectadores.
Clima: 28ºC, parcialmente nublado. Terreno: bueno.
Árbitro: Néstor Pitana. Asistentes: Ezequiel Brailovsky y Fernando Rapallini (terna argentina).
Goles:
Brasil: Douglas Costa (1), Renato Augusto (25)
Uruguay: Edinson Cavani (31), Luis Suárez (47)
Amonestaciones:
Brasil: Neymar (62), Dani Alves (75), David Luiz (81)
Uruguay: Luis Suárez (55)
Alineaciones:
Brasil: Alisson – Daniel Alves, Miranda, David Luiz, Filipe Luís – Renato Augusto, Fernandinho (Philippe Coutinho 66), Willian (Lucas Lima 84), Luiz Gustavo, Douglas Costa – Neymar. DT: Dunga.
Uruguay: Fernando Muslera – Jorge Fucile, Sebastián Coates, Mauricio Victorino, Álvaro Pereira – Arévalo Ríos, Carlos Sánchez (Christian Stuani 80), Matías Vecino, Cristian Rodríguez (Álvaro González 46) – Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani. DT: Óscar Tabárez.
– See more at: http://www.conmebol.com/es/26032016-0003/eliminatorias-rusia-2018-uruguay-reacciona-y-logra-un-empate-2-2-ante-brasil#sthash.soiz9Lrw.dpuf
