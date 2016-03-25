Fecha de publicación: Viernes 25 de marzo de 2016 -- 20:16

La selección entrena en Cochabamba

Entrenamiento de la selección en Tiquipaya. (APG)

Entrenamiento de la selección en Tiquipaya. (APG)

Desde el cambio de esquema de juego hasta la sustitución de hombres, el director técnico del seleccionado boliviano, Julio César Baldivieso, hará muchas modificaciones para su visita al estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba, donde el martes desde las 19:30 (hora boliviana) sostendrá su cotejo frente a Argentina por la sexta fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018.

La Selección Nacional volverá a enfrentarse a Argentina en este ciclo de Baldivieso, en septiembre del año pasado hubo un amistoso con un resultado de 7-0 a favor de los albicelestes, pero esta vez hay mucho en juego por tratarse de una competencia internacional y en la cual la condición de local está en el lado de los albicelestes.

El elenco verde quiere dar la sorpresa en Córdoba con la obtención de al menos un empate, para ir detrás de este objetivo el cuerpo técnico dispondrá de cambios en todas sus líneas. Frente al poderío que mostrará Argentina, el planteamiento de Baldivieso apunta a colocar hasta cinco jugadores en la zona defensiva, contar con un mediocampo poblado para no dejar respirar al rival y aguardar el momento indicado para lanzar un contragolpe.

De la línea defensiva formada por cuatro hombres que jugó contra Colombia, Baldivieso pasará a una zona con cinco futbolistas, tres centrales y dos laterales volantes por los costados, y en el medio terreno habrá cuatro volantes y adelante sólo estará un hombre.

Esta será la misma fórmula que utilizó contra Ecuador (0-2) y Paraguay (1-2) en sus anteriores salidas y estuvo cerca de sumar fuera de La Paz, porque bajo este libreto les dio problemas a los ecuatorianos, quienes en la recta final anotaron los goles, y ante los albirrojos comenzó ganando, pero en ambos casos la falta de concentración alejó al plantel verde del objetivo.

Del once que jugó contra Colombia sólo quedarán: el arquero Romel Quiñónez, el defensor Ronald Eguino y a los mediocampistas Danny Bejarano y Alejandro Chumacero, aunque éste último tiene una contusión y le practicaron una ecografía. En caso de que el futbolista de The Strongest quede descartado ahí Baldivieso tendrá problemas porque deberá elegir a su reemplazante entre Cristian Machado, Jaime Arrascaita o Fernando Saucedo.

Los demás espacios serán ocupados por: Fernando Marteli, Luis Gutiérrez, Diego Bejarano y Enrique Flores, en la defensa; Martín Smedberg-Dalence y Jhasmani Campos, en el mediocampo; y Yasmani Duk, en el ataque, salvo un cambió de decisión.

Marvin Bejarano continúa adolorido por el choque que tuvo con el arquero David Ospina en un balón aéreo y también se sometió a una ecografía. Por su lado, Leonel Morales fue desafectado porque sufrió un corte en la cabeza luego de impactar con un adversario el jueves. Entre tanto, por decisión técnica quedaron fuera Dustin Maldonado y Alberto Pinto, y Damián Lizio dejó la concentración para viajar a Brasil, donde nacerá su hijo.

La delegación verde volverá a trabajar este sábado en Tiquipaya y su permanencia en territorio valluno se extenderá hasta el domingo cuando al mediodía se dirigirá a Santa Cruz para emprenderá el viaje a Buenos Aires, donde hará escala antes de dirigirse a Córdoba.

COCHABAMBA/APG

46 comments on “La selección entrena en Cochabamba

  1. My brother suggested I would possibly like this blog.

    He used to be totally right. This publish
    truly made my day. You can not imagine simply
    how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

  6. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
    and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a superb
    job with this. Additionally, the blog loads
    extremely fast for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  10. hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
    I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to
    load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is
    OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
    times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage
    your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of
    your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  11. Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know
    if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with
    HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to
    get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously
    appreciated!

    Responder

  14. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?

    you made running a blog glance easy. The whole glance of your web site is great, as well as the content
    material!

    Responder

  18. Appreciating the commitment you put into your site and in depth
    information you offer. It’s good to come across a blog every
    once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material.
    Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including
    your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  22. It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful info
    with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  24. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back
    to your webpage? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would definitely benefit from
    a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know
    if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  26. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
    it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

    Responder

  27. I do trust all of the ideas you have presented for your post.
    They’re very convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are very short
    for newbies. May just you please lengthen them a bit from next time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  28. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I quite
    enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back later on. I want to encourage you
    to definitely continue your great job, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  30. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
    any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
    time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
    to your new updates.

    Responder

  31. Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
    it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements
    would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos

    Responder

  38. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Responder

  42. An interesting discussion is definitely
    worth comment. I do think that you need to write more about this subject,
    it might not be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t
    speak about these issues. To the next! Kind regards!!

    Responder

  43. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but
    I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers
    and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.

    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a
    good platform.

    Responder

  44. Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was once a leisure account it.
    Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you! By the
    way, how can we keep up a correspondence?

    Responder

  45. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?

    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything
    you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me
    mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>