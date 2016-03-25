La selección entrena en Cochabamba

Desde el cambio de esquema de juego hasta la sustitución de hombres, el director técnico del seleccionado boliviano, Julio César Baldivieso, hará muchas modificaciones para su visita al estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba, donde el martes desde las 19:30 (hora boliviana) sostendrá su cotejo frente a Argentina por la sexta fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018.
La Selección Nacional volverá a enfrentarse a Argentina en este ciclo de Baldivieso, en septiembre del año pasado hubo un amistoso con un resultado de 7-0 a favor de los albicelestes, pero esta vez hay mucho en juego por tratarse de una competencia internacional y en la cual la condición de local está en el lado de los albicelestes.
El elenco verde quiere dar la sorpresa en Córdoba con la obtención de al menos un empate, para ir detrás de este objetivo el cuerpo técnico dispondrá de cambios en todas sus líneas. Frente al poderío que mostrará Argentina, el planteamiento de Baldivieso apunta a colocar hasta cinco jugadores en la zona defensiva, contar con un mediocampo poblado para no dejar respirar al rival y aguardar el momento indicado para lanzar un contragolpe.
De la línea defensiva formada por cuatro hombres que jugó contra Colombia, Baldivieso pasará a una zona con cinco futbolistas, tres centrales y dos laterales volantes por los costados, y en el medio terreno habrá cuatro volantes y adelante sólo estará un hombre.
Esta será la misma fórmula que utilizó contra Ecuador (0-2) y Paraguay (1-2) en sus anteriores salidas y estuvo cerca de sumar fuera de La Paz, porque bajo este libreto les dio problemas a los ecuatorianos, quienes en la recta final anotaron los goles, y ante los albirrojos comenzó ganando, pero en ambos casos la falta de concentración alejó al plantel verde del objetivo.
Del once que jugó contra Colombia sólo quedarán: el arquero Romel Quiñónez, el defensor Ronald Eguino y a los mediocampistas Danny Bejarano y Alejandro Chumacero, aunque éste último tiene una contusión y le practicaron una ecografía. En caso de que el futbolista de The Strongest quede descartado ahí Baldivieso tendrá problemas porque deberá elegir a su reemplazante entre Cristian Machado, Jaime Arrascaita o Fernando Saucedo.
Los demás espacios serán ocupados por: Fernando Marteli, Luis Gutiérrez, Diego Bejarano y Enrique Flores, en la defensa; Martín Smedberg-Dalence y Jhasmani Campos, en el mediocampo; y Yasmani Duk, en el ataque, salvo un cambió de decisión.
Marvin Bejarano continúa adolorido por el choque que tuvo con el arquero David Ospina en un balón aéreo y también se sometió a una ecografía. Por su lado, Leonel Morales fue desafectado porque sufrió un corte en la cabeza luego de impactar con un adversario el jueves. Entre tanto, por decisión técnica quedaron fuera Dustin Maldonado y Alberto Pinto, y Damián Lizio dejó la concentración para viajar a Brasil, donde nacerá su hijo.
La delegación verde volverá a trabajar este sábado en Tiquipaya y su permanencia en territorio valluno se extenderá hasta el domingo cuando al mediodía se dirigirá a Santa Cruz para emprenderá el viaje a Buenos Aires, donde hará escala antes de dirigirse a Córdoba.
COCHABAMBA/APG
