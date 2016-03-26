Ataque suicida deja 25 muertos en un estadio de Bagdad

Alrededor de 25 personas fallecieron el viernes, cuando un atacante suicida se inmoló en un estadio al sur de Bagdad, al terminar un partido de fútbol.
El partido había concluido y “estaban entregando el trofeo a los ganadores cuando el atacante se hizo explotar en medio de la multitud”, dijo a la AFP un capitán de policía del poblado de Al Asriya, cerca de la ciudad de Iskandariya, la cual se encuentra a unos 40 kilómetros de Bagdad.
En tanto a la agencia EFE, una fuente de la seguridad informó que el suicida detonó en el interior del campo y entre el público el cinturón de explosivos que llevaba adosado al cuerpo.
Diversas agencias noticiosas como AP y Reuters han publicado que de momento, nadie se ha adjudicado el ataque, pero que se sospecha que es responsabilidad del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI), ya que éste suele cometer este tipo de ataques con regularidad en Bagdad y sus alrededores, mientras las fuerzas iraquíes y sus aliados lo combaten en el norte y oeste del país.
Los heridos, que hasta ahora se calculan en cerca de 50 personas, fueron trasladados a hospitales y la zona fue acordonada por las fuerzas de seguridad, ante el temor de que se produjeran otros ataques contra los civiles que acudían a socorrer a las víctimas.
Tomado de Emol
