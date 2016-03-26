Fecha de publicación: Sábado 26 de marzo de 2016 -- 22:56

Bolivia arriesgará todo frente a Argentina

Julio César Baldivieso conversa con los jugadores de la selección. (APG)

Julio César Baldivieso conversa con los jugadores de la selección. (APG)

Después de la derrota frente a Colombia (2-3), el seleccionado boliviano arriesgará todo lo que tiene entre sus manos en el compromiso contra Argentina, a jugarse el martes desde las 19:30 (hora boliviana) en la ciudad de Córdoba, donde tendrá la difícil tarea de cambiar su imagen en cuanto a resultados frente a uno de los principales favoritos para clasificarse a la Copa Mundial Rusia 2018.

El director técnico del seleccionado verde, Julio César Baldivieso, mencionó que hasta ahora ningún rival en las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018 ha pasado por encima de Bolivia o a marcado una diferencia abismal en el terreno de juego, pero las derrotas acumuladas dentro y fuera de La Paz ensombrecen esta campaña y la única salida que le queda al grupo es rescatar al menos un empate ante Argentina para enderezar su marcha frente a un panorama adverso que se ha generado delante del entrenador.

Hay mucho en juego en este encuentro de la sexta fecha, en caso de que Argentina haga respetar su condición de local dejará a Bolivia con sólo tres unidades y esto puede empeorar si en esa jornada de competencia Venezuela hace lo mismo ante Chile. Los llaneros tendrán cuatro puntos a su favor y el Equipo de Todos caerá a la última posición.

Baldivieso y el grupo de futbolistas están conscientes de todo esto y de las consecuencias, pero el hecho de enfrentar a Argentina, un campeón del mundo y campeón sudamericano, también sirve de motivación para ir contra todos los pronósticos.

En la práctica de este sábado el cuerpo técnico exigió a sus dirigidos, las charlas en el hotel de concentración también ayudan a incrementar el espíritu de lucha contra un “coloso” del fútbol mundial.

El seleccionador mantendrá su idea de jugar con un 1-5-4-1 en el estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, en estos días está probando varias y le surgió una duda por el costado izquierda, la primera opción era Jorge Flores, sin embargo, Ignacio García podría jugar por ese extremo por su fortaleza física y su roce internacional.

La formación titular trata de ser ocultada para el partido contra los albicelestes, aunque todo apunta a que irán: Romel Quiñónez, en el arco; Ronald Eguino, Fernando Marteli y Luis Gutiérrez, como centrales; Diego Bejarano y Jorge Flores o Ignacio García, por los costados; Alejandro Chumacero, Danny Bejarano, Martín Smedberg-Dalence y Jhasmani Campos, en el mediocampo; y Yasmani Duk, en la delantera.

Estos tres días de trabajo en el valle estuvieron planificados por recomendación médica para que los futbolistas no sufran por un descenso brusco desde La Paz a Córdoba. Baldivieso llevó adelante esta sugerencia al pie de la letra y eligió a Cochabamba como el punto intermedio adecuado para sus propósitos en busca de un mejor rendimiento del plantel.

AMARILLAS
El cuerpo técnico aclaró que Juan Carlos Arce está habilitado para jugar este martes, de acuerdo a los datos que maneja el delantero de Bolívar recibió una amarilla frente a Uruguay y otra ante Venezuela con lo que quedó descartado para enfrentar a Paraguay, de esta manera cumplió su sanción de una fecha de suspensión. Contra Colombia fue amonestado, volviendo a tener una cartulina.

VIAJE
Las prácticas continuarán este domingo a partir de las 09:00, será la última sesión en el estadio Municipal de Tiquipaya, después los jugadores regresarán al hotel, almorzarán y se dirigirán a la capital cruceña.

El equipo de logística de la Selección Nacional confirmó el traslado de Cochabamba a Santa Cruz este domingo pasado el mediodía, el vuelo que saldrá del aeropuerto internacional de Viru Viru saldrá a las 14:45, haciendo una escala en Buenos Aires, de ahí pasarán a Córdoba.

ARGENTINA
Argentina enfrentará a Bolivia sin tres de sus titulares: Nicolás Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori y Ezequiel Lavezzi, quienes recibieron la segunda tarjeta amarilla en el partido que ganaron a Chile (2-1) en Santiago el pasado jueves y el técnico Gerardo Martino aún no definió a sus reemplazantes.

El caso de Otamendi y Funes Mori es preocupante porque se trata de los dos zagueros centrales, en la práctica de este domingo el cuerpo técnico empezará a delinear el once titular.

48 comments on “Bolivia arriesgará todo frente a Argentina

  2. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that
    they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  4. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous
    blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  5. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
    against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
    on. Any recommendations?

    Responder

  7. Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in web explorer, would check this?
    IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big part of folks will miss your excellent writing
    because of this problem.

    Responder

  9. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
    video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking
    about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to
    read?

    Responder

  11. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive
    the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  12. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a amusement
    account it. Look complex to far added agreeable from you!
    However, how could we keep in touch?

    Responder

  18. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive
    the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.

    A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

    Responder

  19. Hello there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Bing for something
    else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
    to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I
    also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it
    all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so
    when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great jo.

    Responder

  20. This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  30. Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working
    with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster
    then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest price?
    Cheers, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  34. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  35. This is the right web site for anybody who wants to understand this topic.
    You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need
    to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been discussed
    for years. Great stuff, just great!

    Responder

  38. naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
    Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to
    tell the reality then again I’ll definitely come back
    again.

    Responder

  39. I have been browsing on-line more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.

    It is beautiful price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  41. Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot
    approximately this, such as you wrote the book
    in it or something. I feel that you just can do
    with some percent to drive the message home
    a little bit, however other than that, that is magnificent blog.
    A great read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  43. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.

    I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right
    here! Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  45. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else
    experiencing issues with your website. It appears
    as though some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback
    and let me know if this is happening to them too?
    This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Cheers

    Responder

  46. Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at proper place and other person will also
    do same in support of you.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>