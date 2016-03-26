Bolivia arriesgará todo frente a Argentina

Después de la derrota frente a Colombia (2-3), el seleccionado boliviano arriesgará todo lo que tiene entre sus manos en el compromiso contra Argentina, a jugarse el martes desde las 19:30 (hora boliviana) en la ciudad de Córdoba, donde tendrá la difícil tarea de cambiar su imagen en cuanto a resultados frente a uno de los principales favoritos para clasificarse a la Copa Mundial Rusia 2018.
El director técnico del seleccionado verde, Julio César Baldivieso, mencionó que hasta ahora ningún rival en las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018 ha pasado por encima de Bolivia o a marcado una diferencia abismal en el terreno de juego, pero las derrotas acumuladas dentro y fuera de La Paz ensombrecen esta campaña y la única salida que le queda al grupo es rescatar al menos un empate ante Argentina para enderezar su marcha frente a un panorama adverso que se ha generado delante del entrenador.
Hay mucho en juego en este encuentro de la sexta fecha, en caso de que Argentina haga respetar su condición de local dejará a Bolivia con sólo tres unidades y esto puede empeorar si en esa jornada de competencia Venezuela hace lo mismo ante Chile. Los llaneros tendrán cuatro puntos a su favor y el Equipo de Todos caerá a la última posición.
Baldivieso y el grupo de futbolistas están conscientes de todo esto y de las consecuencias, pero el hecho de enfrentar a Argentina, un campeón del mundo y campeón sudamericano, también sirve de motivación para ir contra todos los pronósticos.
En la práctica de este sábado el cuerpo técnico exigió a sus dirigidos, las charlas en el hotel de concentración también ayudan a incrementar el espíritu de lucha contra un “coloso” del fútbol mundial.
El seleccionador mantendrá su idea de jugar con un 1-5-4-1 en el estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, en estos días está probando varias y le surgió una duda por el costado izquierda, la primera opción era Jorge Flores, sin embargo, Ignacio García podría jugar por ese extremo por su fortaleza física y su roce internacional.
La formación titular trata de ser ocultada para el partido contra los albicelestes, aunque todo apunta a que irán: Romel Quiñónez, en el arco; Ronald Eguino, Fernando Marteli y Luis Gutiérrez, como centrales; Diego Bejarano y Jorge Flores o Ignacio García, por los costados; Alejandro Chumacero, Danny Bejarano, Martín Smedberg-Dalence y Jhasmani Campos, en el mediocampo; y Yasmani Duk, en la delantera.
Estos tres días de trabajo en el valle estuvieron planificados por recomendación médica para que los futbolistas no sufran por un descenso brusco desde La Paz a Córdoba. Baldivieso llevó adelante esta sugerencia al pie de la letra y eligió a Cochabamba como el punto intermedio adecuado para sus propósitos en busca de un mejor rendimiento del plantel.
AMARILLAS
El cuerpo técnico aclaró que Juan Carlos Arce está habilitado para jugar este martes, de acuerdo a los datos que maneja el delantero de Bolívar recibió una amarilla frente a Uruguay y otra ante Venezuela con lo que quedó descartado para enfrentar a Paraguay, de esta manera cumplió su sanción de una fecha de suspensión. Contra Colombia fue amonestado, volviendo a tener una cartulina.
VIAJE
Las prácticas continuarán este domingo a partir de las 09:00, será la última sesión en el estadio Municipal de Tiquipaya, después los jugadores regresarán al hotel, almorzarán y se dirigirán a la capital cruceña.
El equipo de logística de la Selección Nacional confirmó el traslado de Cochabamba a Santa Cruz este domingo pasado el mediodía, el vuelo que saldrá del aeropuerto internacional de Viru Viru saldrá a las 14:45, haciendo una escala en Buenos Aires, de ahí pasarán a Córdoba.
ARGENTINA
Argentina enfrentará a Bolivia sin tres de sus titulares: Nicolás Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori y Ezequiel Lavezzi, quienes recibieron la segunda tarjeta amarilla en el partido que ganaron a Chile (2-1) en Santiago el pasado jueves y el técnico Gerardo Martino aún no definió a sus reemplazantes.
El caso de Otamendi y Funes Mori es preocupante porque se trata de los dos zagueros centrales, en la práctica de este domingo el cuerpo técnico empezará a delinear el once titular.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending I am reading this enormous post to increase my
know-how.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that
they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Your style is unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this web site.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous
blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard
on. Any recommendations?
Keep on writing, great job!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in web explorer, would check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big part of folks will miss your excellent writing
because of this problem.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further
write ups thank you once again.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking
about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to
read?
Very shortly this web page will be famous amid all blog visitors,
due to it’s good posts
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive
the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a amusement
account it. Look complex to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep in touch?
Inspiring quest there. What happened after?
Take care!
I visited several web sites however the audio feature for audio songs current at this website is really marvelous.
It’s truly very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I just use web for that purpose,
and take the most recent news.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see
if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed
and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
My family members always say that I am killing my time here
at web, except I know I am getting experience every day
by reading thes nice content.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive
the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Hello there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Bing for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like
to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it
all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the great jo.
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Link exchange is nothing else however it is only placing the other person’s blog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
I am genuinely thankful to the holder of this web page who has shared this enormous paragraph at at this time.
Very nice article, just what I needed.
These are genuinely impressive ideas in concerning
blogging. You have touched some good things here. Any way keep
up wrinting.
I always used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for articles
or reviews, thanks to web.
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You understand, many individuals are searching round
for this information, you could aid them greatly.
Awesome post.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working
with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster
then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Keep on working, great job!
If you would like to get a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply these methods to your won blog.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if
you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
This is the right web site for anybody who wants to understand this topic.
You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need
to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic which has been discussed
for years. Great stuff, just great!
Hello colleagues, how is everything, and what
you would like to say concerning this article, in my view its genuinely remarkable in favor of me.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing
spirit.
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to
tell the reality then again I’ll definitely come back
again.
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is beautiful price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and
bloggers made good content as you did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.
I read this piece of writing completely regarding the difference
of latest and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp a lot
approximately this, such as you wrote the book
in it or something. I feel that you just can do
with some percent to drive the message home
a little bit, however other than that, that is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
Quality posts is the key to invite the viewers to go to see the website, that’s what this web page is
providing.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right
here! Good luck for the next!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted
at this site is actually good.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else
experiencing issues with your website. It appears
as though some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback
and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This could be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Cheers
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at proper place and other person will also
do same in support of you.
Hello to all, for the reason that I am in fact keen of reading
this blog’s post to be updated daily. It consists of fastidious data.
If you wish for to grow your familiarity only keep visiting this web site and be updated with the most up-to-date
news posted here.