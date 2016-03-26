Terror en Europa

Domingo 27 de Marzo de 2016.
Europa vivó una “Semana Santa” de terror tras los dos atentados sufridos en Bruselas el pasado martes 22 en la mañana, uno en el aeropuerto Bruselas – Zaventem y el otro en la estación del Metro Maelbeek, próxima a las grandes oficinas de la Unión Europea, con saldo todavía provisional de 34 muertos y 270 heridos, algunos de ellos muy graves. Las fallas en los sistemas de seguridad belga fueron incomprensibles.
Tras la barbarie terrorista se vive todavía hoy domingo en Europa una suerte de críticas, denuncias, contradicciones, acusaciones y toda una legión de palabras que sólo consiguen multiplicar el miedo de sus poblaciones, por un lado, y evidenciar a gritos las incompetencias de muchos de sus gobiernos, por el otro.
El problema central es que en Europa no parecen haberse enterado todavía de que se les ha declarado “La Tercera Guerra Mundial” y, que este conflicto bélico tiene características novedosas y terribles. No se registrarán tantos muertos como en Berlín, Tokio, Stalingrado, Hiroshima, Monte Casino o en otros lugares durante la “Segunda Guerra Mundial”, pero el terror que esas muertes “cualitativas” provocarán se multiplicará en la Unión Europea, en la medida que sus fuerzas de seguridad sigan sin trabajar unidas, coordinadas, con profesionales eficientes y con los presupuestos más generosos posibles.
Las Guerras del pasado costaron millones de vidas, y muchísimo dinero pero la del presente exigirá menos muertes pero mucho más dinero. Los diversos gobiernos deben tomar conciencia de ese desafío, pero todavía no han sido capaces de enterarse que mientras ellos sigan horrando dinero en seguridad, sus poblaciones derrocharán más terror, así de sencillo, aunque sea muy cruel.
