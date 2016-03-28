Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de marzo de 2016 -- 18:54

Argentina va por el triunfo para romper la mala racha con Bolivia

Entrenamiento de la selección argentina. (TyC)

Entrenamiento de la selección argentina. (TyC)

Hace dos compromisos, uno por la Copa América y otro por las clasificatorias al Mundial Brasil 2014, que el seleccionado argentino no vence a Bolivia en condición de local (Cordoba, estadio Mario Alberto Kempes) y este martes (19.30 hora boliviana) quiere dar por cerrado esta mala racha, por la sexta fecha de las eliminatorias para la Copa Mundial Rusia 2018.

El empate 1-1 es el marcador que Bolivia levanta en estos días antes de enfrentar al cuadro albiceleste como punto de referencia y como motivación para tratar de volver a hacer una buena presentación frente a una difícil situación para el elenco verde después de la derrota ante Colombia en La Paz (2-3). Estas paridades se dieron en la Copa América 2011 en La Plata y en las anteriores clasificatorias en Buenos Aires, ese mismo año.

El elenco dirigido por Gerardo Martino, que tiene como principal figura a Lionel Messi, hizo un excelente partido contra Chile en Santiago, donde venció por 2-1 después de remontar el marcador y con esos tres puntos pudo subir posiciones dentro de la tabla y con una nueva victoria estará más cerca del líder Ecuador.

Por amonestaciones los jugadores Nicolás Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori y Ezequiel Lavezzi no formarán parte del equipo, el cuerpo técnico eligió como reemplazantes a Martín Demichelis, Javier Pinola para cubrir la zona central de la defensa. También se confirmó la presencia de Javier Mascherano en el mediocampo y adelante Gonzalo Higuain acompañará a Ángel Di María, y Sergio Agüero estará en la banca de alternos.

Bolivia está pasando por un mal momento en las clasificatorias de nueve puntos posibles en condición de local apenas sumó tres, el resto fueron derrotas y han colocado en duda la continuidad del entrenador Baldivieso.

Con esta presión el seleccionador boliviano hizo modificaciones para tratar de sacar un empate como aliciente en este difícil momento. En los entrenamientos realizados en Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, el planteamiento que alistó el cuerpo técnico tenía una faceta defensiva y con jugadores de rápida reacción para el contragolpe.

Bolivia tendrá la ausencia del capitán Edward Zenteno por amonestaciones, el argentino naturalizado boliviano Damián Lizio dejó la concentración para viajar de Brasil, donde nació su hijo. Estas serán las ausencias más sentidas que tendrá el equipo boliviano.

El árbitro venezolano Jesús Valenzuela Sáez controlará las acciones del partido, asistido desde los costados por sus coterráneos Carlos López Rico y Luis Alfonso Sánchez Pérez.

Equipos:
Argentina: Sergio Romero; Gabriel Mercado, Martín Demichelis, Javier Pinola, Marcos Rojo, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano, Éver Banega, Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain y Ángel Di María.
DT: Gerardo Martino.

Bolivia: Romel Quiñónez; Diego Bejarano, Ronald Eguino, Fernando Marteli, Luis Gutiérrez, Marvin Bejarano, Alejandro Chumacero, Danny Bejarano, Jhasmani Campos, Martín Smedberg y Yasmani Duk.
DT: Julio César Baldivieso.

LA PAZ/APG

