Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:53

Caravana de discapacitados llega a Bombeo

Marcha de los discapacitados. (Archivo)

Marcha de los discapacitados. (Archivo)

Las personas con discapacidad que realiza una marcha desde hace 10 días llegaron la mañana del lunes a la población de Bombeo (Cochabamba) donde descansarán hasta el martes para después continuar su marcha hasta la ciudad de La Paz exigiendo un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos.

“Los hermanos se encuentran en la localidad de Bombeo donde ya descasarán y arreglaran sus sillas y también recargaran sus celulares para comunicarse con nosotros”, informó la dirigente Francisca Huarachi, quien llegó a Cochabamba para llevar viveres para los movilizados.

“Cada mañana comenzamos la caravana a las 04.00 de la mañana para evitar el sol del mediodía y de la tarde, en los primeros días tuvimos muchas insolaciones y nuestros compañeros se pusieron mal y fuimos más lento”, indicó la dirigente.

Según Huarachi hasta la mañana del lunes 150 son las personas que se movilizan hasta La Paz, porque en los diez días de la movilización hubo personas obligadas a dejar la caravana por su estado de salud o motivos de tratamiento.

La representante recordó que el pasado jueves se rompió la negoción con el Gobierno ante la negativa de tener presente en la reunión a un funcionario del Ministerio de Economía a nivel de Viceministro y con capacidad de decidir.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

