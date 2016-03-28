Choque presentará recurso por sus derechos de madre

La abogada Martha Requena, que defiende a Cristina Choque, indicó que presentará un Amparo Constitucional para que se respete el derecho al trabajo de su cliente, porque se encuentra en tiempo de lactancia de su bebé de seis meses y no debió ser destituida.
“La señora Choque tiene el derecho a mantener su trabajo, porque tiene un bebé lactante de seis meses y las leyes protegen el derecho al trabajo de las mamás desde su estado de gravidez hasta el año de nacimiento del niño”, agregó la jurista.
Para Requena la destitución de Choque fue ilegal, porque las normas penales determinan la suspensión de una sanción administrativa hasta que el lactante tenga un año de nacido.
También denunció que el Ministerio de la Presidencia de una manera arbitraria suspendió la entrega del subsidio de lactancia a Choque con el argumento de estar procesada y después por estar destituida de su cargo.
Además la abogada anunció que Choque pidió al juez de su caso una ampliación de declaración para dar nueva información de su relación con Gabriela Zapata Montaño en la oficina de Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia.
“La licenciada Choque a pedido ampliar su declaración ante el juez para dar a conocer cuál fue el movimiento de Gestión Social, cuando ella era directora. También desea ampliar la relación de jerarquía que existía en su oficina”, indicó.
La defensora de Choque indicó que la fecha de la nueva declaración será la próxima semana, una vez que se resuelva el recurso de Amparo Constitucional que plateó su patrocinada.
Cristina Choque fue acusada de ser cómplice de Zapata Montaño y de haber cometido los delitos de tráfico de influencias, uso indebido de bienes del Estado y enriquecimiento ilícito, y se encuentra detenida en el penal de mujeres de Obrajes desde el 29 de febrero.
LA PAZ/Fides
