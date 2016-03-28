Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:10

En Villa Tunari nace un bebé con ausencia de cerebro

Imagen del niño de Villa Tunari.(Fides)

Imagen del niño de Villa Tunari.(Fides)

En el hospital San Francisco de Asís de Villa Tunari, del trópico de Cochabamba, nacieron dos bebés con malformaciones, uno de ellos tiene anencefalia que se caracteriza por la ausencia de cerebro y parte del cráneo, según informó el fin de semana a Radio Fides Chapare el director del nosocomio, doctor Jaime Vargas.

“(El Bebé) nació con una malformación congénita que se denomina anencefalia en la cual existe la ausencia de cerebro”, dijo el galeno. Es hijo de una mujer de 29 años de Villa Tunari  quien no se sometió a ningún control prenatal.

Cuando los médicos del hospital quisieron transferir el bebé a un hospital de tercer nivel los padres se opusieron. Cuando “se habría indicado la referencia al tercer nivel para una valoración y estudios complementarios de ecografía, tomografía, resonancia magnética y lo que corresponde, los padres rechazaron rotundamente el traslado, firmaron un acta asumiendo toda la responsabilidad”, indicó Vargas.

El director del hospital aseguró que los nacimiento con anencefalia se dan una vez cada dos o tres años y las causas son varias, pueden ser alteraciones cromosómicas o estrés, también incluyen toxinas ambientales y baja ingesta del ácido fólico por parte de la madre durante el embarazo.

El segundo caso es el de una bebé que nació con citomegalovirus, tiene mal formaciones congénitas en el hígado y corazón, además presenta falta de coagulación de la sangre, fue transferida al hospital Manuel Ascencio Villarroel de Cochabamba.

La madre de 20 años de edad está internada en el hospital de Villa Tunari y tiene el antecedente de que sólo acudió a un control prenatal durante su embarazo.

El citomegalovirus es un virus que puede afectar a casi cualquier persona, está relacionado con los virus que causan la varicela, el herpes simple y la mononucleosis. Los médicos creen que es posible que la madre padeciera algunas de dichas enfermedades durante el embarazo y se lo transmitió al feto.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

