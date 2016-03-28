Fecha de publicación: Lunes 28 de marzo de 2016 -- 17:03

Muerte de adolescente moviliza a Camargo

Entierro de Carola de 17 en Camargo, Chuquisaca. (Loyola/Fides)

Una estudiante de colegio fue encontrada muerta en el municipio de Camargo, Chuquisaca, el pasado viernes con signos de violencia, informó el director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC), Raúl Herbas.

“La joven ha sido encontrada en la Quebrada Tota,  zona del matadero en el barrio de la locería de Camargo, con claros signos de violencia: Asfixia y fuerte golpe en la cabeza causado por un instrumento contundente”, detalló el investigador.

El policía dijo que no se determinó si la adolescente fue ultrajada sexualmente, pero indicó que peritos en el tema de Potosí trabajan sobre en el caso

La víctima era una estudiante de sexto de secundaria del colegio Bolivia de Camargo de nombre Carola de 17 años de edad.

“Ante la gravedad del crimen la FELCC determinó enviar a un equipo de cuatro investigadores para determinar quién o quiénes son los asesinos de la estudiante, que fue asesinada el pasado viernes”, continuó el policía.

Los pobladores de Camargo se encuentran movilizados y determinaron suspender los festejos del bicentenario de la fundación de la ciudad como forma de protesta y solidaridad con los familiares de la adolescente.

En menos de 15 días es el segundo cuerpo de un adolescente que aparece sin vida en la población de Camargo.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

