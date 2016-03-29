Baldivieso: Lo lógico es que gane Argentina

El seleccionador boliviano, Julio César Baldivieso, dejó atrás los meritorios empates que consiguió Bolivia en sus dos anteriores presentaciones en condición de visitante frente a Argentina (Copa América Argentina 2011 y eliminatorias mundialistas Brasil 2014) y sorprendió este lunes indicando que lo lógico sería que los albicelestes se lleven el triunfo por una goleada.
“Argentina tiene una potencia importante, tiene un cuerpo técnico rico, una constelación de estrellas, sería seguramente mandarlos al muere. Tendremos que poner a jugadores con experiencia que están jugando afuera”, respondió Baldivieso.
Los “legionarios” son: Luis Gutiérrez, Jhasmani Campos, Martín Smedberg-Dalence y Yasmani Duk, quienes serán titulares. Damián Lizio se ausentó a Brasil por el nacimiento de su hijo.
El entrenador atendió una invitación de una cadena argentina para realizar una entrevista y ante la consulta de que la afición albiceleste debería esperar una goleada por la calidad de jugadores que tiene, Baldivieso respondió que:”No me parece descabellado, me imagino que sería lo idóneo, lo lógico, con la selección que tiene y nosotros empezando esta nueva etapa en el fútbol boliviano”.
Esta respuesta causó sorpresa, porque en las dos anteriores actuaciones en las cuales Bolivia logró una igualdad de visitante la formación rioplatense estaba formada por futbolistas que atravesaban por un buen momento en sus cubes del extranjero y en ambos partidos jugó Lionel Messi.
Dentro de este proceso de trabajo, Baldivieso aclaró que presentará una formación con jugadores con roce internacional y con experiencia por tratarse de Argentina. Alinear a futbolistas que apenas tienen dos cotejos jugando juntos en las clasificatorias mundialistas sería un error.
El director técnico del cuadro verde agregó que le gustaría contar con más tiempo de trabajo como el que disponen los rivales en estas clasificatorias y disponer de jugadores con jerarquía que actúan en el extranjero.
Hay descontento en Bolivia por los resultados del seleccionado boliviano, perdió dos de tres partidos en condición de local y hasta ahora no sumó unidades fuera de La Paz. Después del compromiso de este martes la dirigencia federativa analizará la continuidad de Baldivieso.
La delegación boliviana llegó a Córdoba la madrugada de este lunes después de un viaje cansador con escala en Santa Cruz y Buenos Aires. La dirigencia de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) optó en esta ocasión por no contratar un vuelo chárter por el elevado costo. En horas de la mañana hicieron el reconocimiento al estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, cuyo césped está en mejores condiciones.
CÓRDOBA, ARGENTINA/APG
