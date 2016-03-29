Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de marzo de 2016 -- 23:36

Brasil se lleva un empate del Paraguay

dt.common.streams.StreamServerParaguay y Brasil empataron 2-2 este martes en el partido que cerró la sexta fecha de las clasificatorais sudamericanas para el Mundial de Rusia-2018, disputado en el estadio Defensores del Chaco, en Asunción, ante unos 35.000 espectadores.
Los goles para el conjunto guaraní fueron anotados por Darío Lezcano y Edgar Benítez, a los 39 y 48 minutos de juego. Brasil encontró la paridad por intermedio del delantero Ricardo Oliveira a los 79 minutos y del lateral Dani Alves a los 90+2.

Con este resultado, ambos equipos acumulan 9 puntos y se mantienen en sexto y séptimo puesto en la tabla de posiciones, detrás de Uruguay (13), Ecuador (13), Argentina (11), Chile (10) y Colombia (10).

En la próxima fecha, el 1 de septiembre, Paraguay será local ante Chile y Brasil visitará a Ecuador.

ASUNCIÓN/Agencia

