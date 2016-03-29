Brasil se lleva un empate del Paraguay

Paraguay y Brasil empataron 2-2 este martes en el partido que cerró la sexta fecha de las clasificatorais sudamericanas para el Mundial de Rusia-2018, disputado en el estadio Defensores del Chaco, en Asunción, ante unos 35.000 espectadores.
Los goles para el conjunto guaraní fueron anotados por Darío Lezcano y Edgar Benítez, a los 39 y 48 minutos de juego. Brasil encontró la paridad por intermedio del delantero Ricardo Oliveira a los 79 minutos y del lateral Dani Alves a los 90+2.
Con este resultado, ambos equipos acumulan 9 puntos y se mantienen en sexto y séptimo puesto en la tabla de posiciones, detrás de Uruguay (13), Ecuador (13), Argentina (11), Chile (10) y Colombia (10).
En la próxima fecha, el 1 de septiembre, Paraguay será local ante Chile y Brasil visitará a Ecuador.
ASUNCIÓN/Agencia
Pingback: male penis extension
Pingback: Mobile and tablet ready
Pingback: Ronni’s Kitchen cookery class lasts three hours
Pingback: sex toys
Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 7
Pingback: Pips Wizard Pro Review
Pingback: flex vibrator
Pingback: strategy games for windows 7
Pingback: music games for windows 7
Pingback: Sefton
Pingback: hypnosis tucson
Pingback: File divorce online Texas
Pingback: just happening
Pingback: work from home jobs online
Pingback: tactical boots for law enforcement
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: SEO services in lahore
Pingback: g spot massage
Pingback: Spot Stain Removal
Pingback: adamandeve.com
Pingback: anal beads
Pingback: pc games free download for laptop
Pingback: unified ip
Pingback: Shops for sale
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 7
Pingback: catering
Pingback: Best Vibrator
Pingback: Personal Lubricant
Pingback: Glass Dildo
Pingback: pc games free download for mac
Pingback: pc games free download for windows xp
Pingback: Best Vape Shop
Pingback: Tongue Ring Vibrator,
Pingback: adam and eve,
Pingback: Fetish Fantasy
Pingback: review
Pingback: closest tow truck
Pingback: Marketing
Pingback: kona coffee gourmet
Pingback: business phone service canada
Pingback: Leather slim cases for iPhone 6
Pingback: sex sofa furniture