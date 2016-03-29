Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de marzo de 2016 -- 11:54

Casos de VIH/Sida se triplican en Oruro

Casos de VIH/Sida se triplican en Oruro.

Casos de VIH/Sida se triplican en Oruro.

La responsable de psicología del Programa VIH/Sida, Maya Zuazo, informó el martes que los casos de ese mal, en Oruro, se triplicaron en el primer trimestre del año, en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2015.

Explicó que en 2015, en el primer trimestre se tuvieron 10 casos, mientras que esta gestión -en los primeros tres meses- ya son 35.

“En 2014 hemos terminado la gestión con 80 casos, el 2015 con 109 actualmente tenemos 35 casos en estos tres meses, número que se triplicó en comparación a similar periodo del 2015″, dijo.

Indicó que de los 35 casos de VIH/Sida que se tienen en Oruro hasta la fecha 22 corresponden a varones y 13 a mujeres.

Zuazo expresó su preocupación por el incremento de los casos en el departamento y más aún cuando la población más afectada es cada vez más joven.

“Tenemos casos desde los 15 a 45 años y Oruro es el cuarto departamento con más casos”, apuntó.

Según el Programa VIH/Sida, en Bolivia en 2015 se registraron 15.900 casos de los que 498 correspondían a Oruro.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
