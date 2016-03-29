Chile: Visita al Silala no cambia nada

El canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz dijo este martes que la visita del presidente Evo Morales a los bofedales del Silala “no cambia la realidad, que es un río internacional”.
El jefe de la diplomacia chilena habló de la visita de una comisión de autoridades bolivianas y periodistas al manantial después de una reunión con el consejo de asesores de la demanda marítima, en Santiago de Chile.
“Una visita de las autoridades bolivianas al Silala no cambia la realidad, y la realidad es que el Silala es un río internacional”, dijo Muñoz, según el periódico La Tercera.
En la reunión con sus asesores Muñoz informó al consejo sobre los fundamentos de una contrademanda a Bolivia “en caso de un nuevo litigio por el Silala”.
“Hemos discutido la realidad y la realidad es que es un río internacional y así lo ha reconocido Bolivia durante más de 100 años y por lo tanto si Bolivia materializa lo que ha anunciado, vamos a contrademandar a para salvaguardar los derechos, para dejar establecido que es un río internacional”, dijo.
“Ellos pueden visitar su territorio y mirar el río como les parezca y con el acompañamiento que estimen conveniente, no merece más comentario, la realidad no cambia con esa visita, la realidad es más fuerte que una visita”, señaló.
SANTIAGO/Con información de La Tercera
Wow! At last I got a weblog from where I be able to really obtain useful data regarding my study and knowledge.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through
many of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m
certainly pleased I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
back often!
This post will assist the internet visitors for creating new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thank you!
Very nice article, just what I needed.
If you wish for to take a great deal from this
post then you have to apply such techniques to your won blog.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net
for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along
with your views on this web site.
Do you have any video of that? I’d care to find out more details.
After checking out a number of the blog articles on your blog, I honestly
appreciate your way of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark website
list and will be checking back in the near future. Please visit my website
as well and let me know how you feel.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this web site on regular
basis to take updated from most up-to-date information.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This
post posted at this site is really fastidious.
Your mode of describing everything in this article is in fact nice,
every one can without difficulty be aware of
it, Thanks a lot.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the idea of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
So that’s why this post is great. Thanks!
I just like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here frequently. I’m
moderately certain I will be informed many new stuff proper here!
Good luck for the next!
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate
your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
This text is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
May I simply say what a comfort to discover someone who really
knows what they’re discussing on the web. You definitely realize how to bring an issue to light
and make it important. More and more people really need to check this out and understand this side of
your story. It’s surprising you are not more popular
because you most certainly possess the gift.
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this weblog; this blog includes awesome and really
good information for visitors.
It’s amazing to go to see this site and reading
the views of all colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting know-how.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like
to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hi there! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your excellent
information you’ve got here on this post.
I am coming back to your blog for more soon.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout
of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of
text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could
space it out better?
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored
myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web
without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help prevent content
from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
Hi there, its pleasant article concerning media print,
we all be aware of media is a impressive source of information.
Hi to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site; this website consists of amazing and actually good data designed for
visitors.
I am really happy to read this web site posts which consists of tons of valuable data, thanks for providing these kinds of
statistics.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a
lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from
being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog
and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the great work!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of
websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the
structure of your website? Its very well
written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a
little more in the way of content so people could connect with it
better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the easiest thing
to take into account of. I say to you, I certainly get irked
at the same time as people think about concerns that they just don’t realize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also
outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , folks could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
If you wish for to obtain a good deal from this paragraph then you
have to apply such techniques to your won weblog.
If you desire to obtain much from this paragraph then you
have to apply such methods to your won website.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about blood pressure factorstm.
Regards
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would genuinely
benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards!
you’re really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a excellent
activity in this subject!
It’s an amazing piece of writing in favor of all the internet users; they will obtain advantage from it
I am sure.
For most up-to-date information you have to pay a visit internet and on internet I found this web page as a finest site
for latest updates.
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Chile: Visita al Silala no cambia nada < Liked it!
Wow, superb blog structure! How long have you been running a blog
for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the
content!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
many thanks
Hi there, I log on to your new stuff daily. Your story-telling style is awesome,
keep it up!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more
of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours as of
late, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web shall be
a lot more helpful than ever before.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Excellent blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get suggestions from other
knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you
have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!
Good post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this
subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Kudos!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme
in our community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve
done an impressive job and our entire neighborhood will
be grateful to you.
Wow, amazing weblog format! How long have you been running a blog for?
you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your site is excellent,
as smartly as the content material!
First of all I would like to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and
clear your head before writing. I’ve had a difficult time
clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like
the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions
or hints? Thank you!
What’s up, I want to subscribe for this website to take most recent updates, therefore where can i
do it please assist.
Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find quality
writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post
is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your
web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I
achievement you access consistently rapidly.