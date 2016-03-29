Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de marzo de 2016 -- 15:42

Chile: Visita al Silala no cambia nada

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (Minre)

El canciller de Chile, Heraldo Muñoz. (Minre)

El canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz dijo este martes que la visita del presidente Evo Morales a los bofedales del Silala “no cambia la realidad, que es un río internacional”.

El jefe de la diplomacia chilena habló de la visita de una comisión de autoridades bolivianas y periodistas al manantial después de una reunión con el consejo de asesores de la demanda marítima, en Santiago de Chile.

“Una visita de las autoridades bolivianas al Silala no cambia la realidad, y la realidad es que el Silala es un río internacional”, dijo Muñoz, según  el periódico La Tercera.

En la reunión con sus asesores Muñoz informó al consejo sobre los fundamentos de una contrademanda a Bolivia “en caso de un nuevo litigio por el Silala”.

“Hemos discutido la realidad y la realidad es que es un río internacional y así lo ha reconocido Bolivia durante más de 100 años y por lo tanto si Bolivia materializa lo que ha anunciado, vamos a contrademandar a para salvaguardar los derechos, para dejar establecido que es un río internacional”, dijo.

“Ellos pueden visitar su territorio y mirar el río como les parezca y con el acompañamiento que estimen conveniente, no merece más comentario, la realidad no cambia con esa visita, la realidad es más fuerte que una visita”, señaló.

SANTIAGO/Con información de La Tercera

