Colombia se impone a Ecuador

La selección Colombia venció este martes 3-1 a Ecuador, en Barranquilla, y logró un triunfo revitalizante que lo vuelve a meter en la pelea por lograr un cupo al Mundial de Rusia-2018.
La primera anotación del compromiso llegó después de una jugada elaborada que pasó por los pies de James Rodríguez. El volante le filtró un pase a Carlos Bacca, quien recibió de espalda, pero, con marca, se giró y con un derechazo puso el 1-0.
Fue un primer tiempo con superioridad colombiana. James tuvo tres ocasiones de gol, pero el arquero rival se hizo grande y le evitó el grito gol. Bacca también con una oportunidad, pero su remate fue débil.
Para la segunda parte, Colombia volvió a golpear rápido. Edwin Cardona, en una destacable acción individual, dejó en el camino a dos defensores y lanzó un centro al área. Sebastián Pérez saltó espectacularmente y estiró su pierna derecha para empujar el balón que, casi rebelde, se estrelló en el palo vertical izquierdo de Alexánder Domínguez y se fue al fondo de la red.
Con Ecuador ya entregado y extenuado por la alta temperatura, un contragolpe le permitió a James filtrar un balón para Juan Guillermo Cuadrado y el extremo de la Juventus le entregó el balón a Bacca para que pusiera el 3-0.
Sobre el final del partido, Arroyo aprovechó un tiro libre para cobrar fuerte al palo izquierdo de David Ospina y descontar en el resultado.
BARANQUILLA, COLOMBIA/Agencias
