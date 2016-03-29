Fecha de publicación: Martes 29 de marzo de 2016 -- 18:44

Colombia se impone a Ecuador

Incidencias del partido Colombia 3 - Ecuador 1. (Conmebol)

Incidencias del partido Colombia 3 – Ecuador 1. (Conmebol)

La selección Colombia venció este martes 3-1 a Ecuador, en Barranquilla, y logró un triunfo revitalizante que lo vuelve a meter en la pelea por lograr un cupo al Mundial de Rusia-2018.

La primera anotación del compromiso llegó después de una jugada elaborada que pasó por los pies de James Rodríguez. El volante le filtró un pase a Carlos Bacca, quien recibió de espalda, pero, con marca, se giró y con un derechazo puso el 1-0.

Fue un primer tiempo con superioridad colombiana. James tuvo tres ocasiones de gol, pero el arquero rival se hizo grande y le evitó el grito gol. Bacca también con una oportunidad, pero su remate fue débil.

Para la segunda parte, Colombia volvió a golpear rápido. Edwin Cardona, en una destacable acción individual, dejó en el camino a dos defensores y lanzó un centro al área. Sebastián Pérez saltó espectacularmente y estiró su pierna derecha para empujar el balón que, casi rebelde, se estrelló en el palo vertical izquierdo de Alexánder Domínguez y se fue al fondo de la red.

Con Ecuador ya entregado y extenuado por la alta temperatura, un contragolpe le permitió a James filtrar un balón para Juan Guillermo Cuadrado y el extremo de la Juventus le entregó el balón a Bacca para que pusiera el 3-0.

Sobre el final del partido, Arroyo aprovechó un tiro libre para cobrar fuerte al palo izquierdo de David Ospina y descontar en el resultado.

BARANQUILLA, COLOMBIA/Agencias

47 comments on “Colombia se impone a Ecuador

  4. Pingback: Vibrator For Women

  5. Pingback: the best sex toys

  6. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE still is the market chief and a huge portion of people will omit your magnificent writing due to this problem.

    Responder

  7. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows xp

  8. Pingback: Pips Wizard Pro Review

  9. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 8

  10. Pingback: flex vibrator

  11. Pingback: Penis Extension

  12. Pingback: apps for pc

  13. Pingback: adventure games for windows 7

  14. Pingback: Knowsley

  15. Pingback: Frank Incense

  16. Pingback: friends networking chat

  17. Pingback: Do it yourself divorce Texas

  18. Pingback: redmi 3 pro

  19. Pingback: email processing jobs legit

  20. Pingback: cialis pills cheap

  21. Pingback: Oven Cleaning

  22. Pingback: cheap vibrators

  23. Pingback: Kristy May Young

  24. Pingback: sex toy

  25. Pingback: Cisco UC Licenses

  26. Pingback: pc games free download for windows xp

  27. Pingback: Commercial estate agent

  28. Pingback: windows games free download

  29. Pingback: buy kona

  31. Pingback: gastronomie

  32. Pingback: air jordan

  33. Pingback: Best Silicone Vibrator

  34. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  35. Pingback: Red Hearts Glass Dildo

  36. Pingback: free pc games download for windows xp

  37. Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10

  38. Pingback: finger vibrater

  39. Pingback: The Tongue Sex Toy,

  40. Pingback: bounding bunny,

  41. Pingback: Sex Toys Restraints,

  42. Pingback: Your Domain Name

  43. Pingback: gourmet coffee of kona

  44. Pingback: Luxury leather cases for iPhone 7 plus

  45. Pingback: internet phone system oakville

  46. Pingback: buy sex furniture

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

Imagen CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>