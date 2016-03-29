Defensor demanda atender pedido de discapacitados

El defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, pidió el lunes al gobierno nacional atender el pedido de las personas con capacidades diferentes, que desde hace más de 50 días se movilizan para exigir la asignación de una renta mensual de 500 bolivianos, sin que hasta la fecha haya signos de llegar a un acuerdo.
Mediante un comunicado, Villena lamentó que hasta la fecha no se haya alcanzado una solución a las reivindicaciones que plantean las personas con discapacidad. “La Defensoría del Pueblo considera que el gobierno nacional debe atender la demanda de incremento de la renta solidaria que, además de universal, sea sostenible”, señala.
Según el documento hecho público, la atención favorable de las demandas económicas de ese grupo poblacional no debiera ser una condición para continuar con la ejecución de proyectos productivos que actualmente se debaten y que permitan a este sector acceder a fuentes de empleo calificado y sin discriminación.
“Es necesario y pertinente que las entidades del Estado que administran los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Solidaridad y Equidad (FNSE), en el marco del Control Social, realicen una auditoria especial a la Unidad Ejecutora de dicho Fondo para conocer el destino que se dio a los recursos provenientes de este beneficio en los últimos años”, dice más adelante.
Villena recuerda a las autoridades gubernamentales y a la opinión pública que las personas con discapacidad se encuentran entre las poblaciones con derechos más vulnerables, ya que son víctimas permanentes de altos niveles de discriminación, abandono y negación de oportunidades, lo que ocasiona que enfrenten altos niveles de pobreza y soporten barreras para el ejercicio de sus derechos en los ámbitos educativos, laborales, sexuales y reproductivos, culturales y otros.
LA PAZ/Fides
Terrific work! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the internet.
Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and discuss with my website .
Thanks =)
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i came to go back the choose?.I
am trying to to find things to improve my website!I assume its ok to
make use of a few of your concepts!!
Hi Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web page regularly, if so then you will definitely take pleasant
know-how.
I’m extremely pleased to discover this web site.
I wanted to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have
you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your blog.
Thanks very interesting blog!
I just couldn’t go away your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard information an individual supply to your visitors?
Is gonna be again incessantly in order to check up on new posts
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks
It is in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I’m
satisfied that you simply shared this useful
info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for
sharing.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you
did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Incredible quest there. What happened after? Take care!
What’s up to every body, it’s my first visit of this website; this blog includes remarkable and really fine material
designed for visitors.