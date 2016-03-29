Urguay gana a Peru

Uruguay derrotó por la cuenta mínima a Perú en el estadio Centenario con gol de Edinson Cavani y alcanzó en la punta de la tabla de las eliminatorias a Ecuador, ambos con 13 puntos.
La única anotación se produjo al comienzo del segundo tiempo, cuando el delantero del PSG clavó al ángulo un zurdazo, luego de un toquecito de Luis Suárez.
Uruguay cerró la doble fecha con una gran cosecha: cuatro puntos, luego del empate de visita ante Brasil y el triunfo ante un duro Perú.
MONTEVIDEO /Agencias
