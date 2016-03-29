Zapata mantenía un contacto permanente con Quintana

La expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, mantenía un contacto permanente con el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, por lo que solicitó que se investigue a la autoridad, según informó este martes, en conferencia de prensa, el abogado de la acusada Eduardo León.
Según el jurista, Zapata tenía un contacto fluido con Quintana y por tanto la conocía, incluso mostró la conversación que mantenían por whatsapp. Estas aseveraciones y los mensajes por el medio electrónico desbaratan aquella versión del Ministro de la Presidencia quien a principios de marzo negó conocer a Zapata.
“No la conozco a Gabriela Zapata. Nunca hablé con Gabriela Zapata ni siquiera por teléfono, menos personalmente”, declaró Quintana al canal Gigavisión el 2 de marzo.
El abogado de Zapata también mostró a los medios una carta que su defendida envió al Ministerio de la Presidencia. En la misiva ella se muestra sorprendida al ver cuán rápido la autoridad “ha olvidado la caballerosidad” con la cual se dirigía a su persona.
“Me doy cuenta que no todo lo que brilla es oro. No soy la única que te cuestiona, sino también tu propio Gabinete, me llamaste vulgar delincuente, me asombra su abuso desmedido contra mi persona, pero lo que más me llama la atención es la gravedad con la que atentas al Estado Nacional”, dice parte de la carta.
En la misiva, Zapata también acusa a Quintana de traicionar al hombre que le dio su confianza, en alusión al presidente Evo Morales.
“Que lastima que seas el propulsor de traicionar y destruir al hombre que te dio su confianza y sabes de que estoy hablando. Esta vez tu manipulación se te salió de tus manos. Deberías dejar de mentir al Presidente y a los bolivianos”, indica. Además le recuerda que la “impunidad del poder no es eterna, querido, y el derecho no siempre estará a tu servicio”.
La expareja del Presidente Morales cree que Quintana “tomarás represalia” contra ella y su entorno como lo hizo con “las filas de inocentes muchachos que dan la vida por este proceso” que fueron subordinados psicológicamente por la autoridad.
“Laceraste el alma de familias con tus actos tu típica “estratagema categórica propia de ti”, la conozco muy bien, como ni te imaginas, como a tus empleados y operadores, cuidado tu propia inteligencia te traicione, podrías estar igual o peor que yo, está claro que si algo sucede conmigo el único responsable eres tú”, indica otra parte de la carta.
Zapata volvió a ratificar que “este es peor castigo que hoy llevo por no obedecer en lo que tenía que decir ante los medios de comunicación y el pueblo boliviano”, sin embargo también sostiene que no tiene miedo pues aprendió mucho de él y que la cárcel le dio el valor suficiente para defenderse pese a las amenazas que le envió.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly comeback.
Hello there, I think your web site might be having web browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari,
it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, fantastic website!
Hi there, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating
it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my friends, as if like to read it after that my contacts will too.
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long)
so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any helpful hints for first-time blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to
be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole
thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Thanks very nice blog!
That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very precise info… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a
blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Genuinely when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other users that they will
assist, so here it happens.
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work
and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve you
guys to my own blogroll.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive
a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hello there I am so grateful I found your web site,
I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a
marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked
it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read more, Please do keep up the great job.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
website before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!