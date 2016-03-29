Zapata mantenía un contacto permanente con Quintana

La expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, mantenía un contacto permanente con el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, por lo que solicitó que se investigue a la autoridad, según informó este martes, en conferencia de prensa, el abogado de la acusada Eduardo León.

Según el jurista, Zapata tenía un contacto fluido con Quintana y por tanto la conocía, incluso mostró la conversación que mantenían por whatsapp. Estas aseveraciones y los mensajes por el medio electrónico desbaratan aquella versión del Ministro de la Presidencia quien a principios de marzo negó conocer a Zapata.

“No la conozco a Gabriela Zapata. Nunca hablé con Gabriela Zapata ni siquiera por teléfono, menos personalmente”, declaró Quintana al canal Gigavisión el 2 de marzo.

El abogado de Zapata también mostró a los medios una carta que su defendida envió al Ministerio de la Presidencia. En la misiva ella se muestra sorprendida al ver cuán rápido la autoridad “ha olvidado la caballerosidad” con la cual se dirigía a su persona.

“Me doy cuenta que no todo lo que brilla es oro. No soy la única que te cuestiona, sino también tu propio Gabinete, me llamaste vulgar delincuente, me asombra su abuso desmedido contra mi persona, pero lo que más me llama la atención es la gravedad con la que atentas al Estado Nacional”, dice parte de la carta.

En la misiva, Zapata también acusa a Quintana de traicionar al hombre que le dio su confianza, en alusión al presidente Evo Morales.

“Que lastima que seas el propulsor de traicionar y destruir al hombre que te dio su confianza y sabes de que estoy hablando. Esta vez tu manipulación se te salió de tus manos. Deberías dejar de mentir al Presidente y a los bolivianos”, indica. Además le recuerda que la “impunidad del poder no es eterna, querido, y el derecho no siempre estará a tu servicio”.

La expareja del Presidente Morales cree que Quintana “tomarás represalia” contra ella y su entorno como lo hizo con “las filas de inocentes muchachos que dan la vida por este proceso” que fueron subordinados psicológicamente por la autoridad.

“Laceraste el alma de familias con tus actos tu típica “estratagema categórica propia de ti”, la conozco muy bien, como ni te imaginas, como a tus empleados y operadores, cuidado tu propia inteligencia te traicione, podrías estar igual o peor que yo, está claro que si algo sucede conmigo el único responsable eres tú”, indica otra parte de la carta.

Zapata volvió a ratificar que “este es peor castigo que hoy llevo por no obedecer en lo que tenía que decir ante los medios de comunicación y el pueblo boliviano”, sin embargo también sostiene que no tiene miedo pues aprendió mucho de él y que la cárcel le dio el valor suficiente para defenderse pese a las amenazas que le envió.

