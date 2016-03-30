Gremiales de Sucre mantienen bloqueo

Lo gremiales de Sucre mantienen por segundo día los bloqueos de ingreso a la ciudad exigiendo que las autoridades municipales revoquen su determinación de levantar 14 puestos.
Los bloqueos instalados por los gremiales están ubicados en La Calancha, avenida 6 de Agosto, avenida Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz y en los sectores de Qhora Qhora y Qhochis. También bloquean el ingreso al botadero municipal de Lechuguillas.
Estos puestos de venta estaban ubicados en vía pública y obstruían la circulación de peatones y de vehículos en la avenida Nataniel Aguirre, por eso fueron retirados por la Alcaldía de Sucre hace 15 días.
La dirigencia de los comerciantes comenzó la mañana del miércoles bloqueos en las principales vías de Sucre, además de anunciar una vigilia permanente exigiendo también que el gobierno municipal reinstale los puestos de venta y que en la próxima se consulte.
El transporte de pasajeros fue obligado a dejar y recoger pasajeros en la zona de La Calancha, distante a tres kilómetros de la terminal de buses.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
This paragraph provides clear idea designed for
the new visitors of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging.
Thanks for any other informative blog. Where else
may just I am getting that kind of information written in such a perfect approach?
I’ve a challenge that I am simply now operating on, and I have been at
the look out for such information.
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, for
the reason that i wish for enjoyment, as this this web site conations in fact fastidious funny stuff too.
If you would like to obtain much from this piece of writing then you
have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog visitors have
complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix
this problem?
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
writing a blog post or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog
by the way!
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and
i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
This article offers clear idea for the new users of blogging, that in fact
how to do blogging.
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips and hints
for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m
a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Cheers!
hi!,I love your writing very so much! percentage we keep in touch more about your article on AOL?
I require an expert in this space to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you!
Looking ahead to look you.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
My site goes over a lot of the same subjects
as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one
thing which I think I might by no means understand. It seems
too complicated and extremely wide for me.
I am having a look ahead on your subsequent put up, I’ll attempt to
get the grasp of it!
My family all the time say that I am killing
my time here at net, except I know I am getting know-how
everyday by reading such nice articles.
Hey very nice blog!
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and
it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist different customers like its helped me.
Great job.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding
expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed
reading it, you’re a great author. I will make sure to bookmark
your blog and will often come back from now on. I want to
encourage yourself to continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after going through
many of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m certainly delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll be
bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
My family members all the time say that I am wasting my
time here at net, but I know I am getting familiarity everyday by reading thes fastidious articles.
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she
desires to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Yes! Finally something about voice traffic.
It is actually a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for
sharing.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what
all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like
yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Thanks very interesting blog!
Hi there to every one, it’s actually a pleasant for me to visit this website,
it consists of precious Information.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
put the shell to her ear and screamed. There
was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not certain whether this
post is written by him as no one else realize such distinct about my trouble.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic
but I was wondering which blog platform are you
using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another
platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further
post thank you once again.
hello!,I love your writing very much! share we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL?
I require an expert on this area to unravel my problem.
Maybe that is you! Looking forward to see you.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this information to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Thanks for sharing!
I will immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please permit me understand so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
whoah this blog is excellent i like reading your posts.
Keep up the great work! You already know, lots of persons are hunting round for this info, you can help them greatly.
If some one needs to be updated with most up-to-date technologies then he must be pay a quick visit
this website and be up to date every day.