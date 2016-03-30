Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 30 de marzo de 2016 -- 10:04

Gremiales de Sucre mantienen bloqueo

Gremiales bloquean en la zona de La Calancha. (Iván Ramos)

Gremiales bloquean en la zona de La Calancha. (Iván Ramos)

Lo gremiales de Sucre mantienen por segundo día los bloqueos de ingreso a la ciudad exigiendo que las autoridades municipales revoquen su determinación de levantar 14 puestos.

Los bloqueos instalados por los gremiales están ubicados en La Calancha, avenida 6 de Agosto, avenida Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz y en los sectores de Qhora Qhora y Qhochis. También bloquean el ingreso al botadero municipal de Lechuguillas.

Estos puestos de venta estaban ubicados en vía pública y obstruían la circulación de peatones y de vehículos en la avenida Nataniel Aguirre, por eso fueron retirados por la Alcaldía de Sucre hace 15 días.

La dirigencia de los comerciantes comenzó la mañana del miércoles bloqueos en las principales vías de Sucre, además de anunciar una vigilia permanente exigiendo también que el gobierno municipal reinstale los puestos de venta y que en la próxima se consulte.

El transporte de pasajeros fue obligado a dejar y recoger pasajeros en la zona de La Calancha, distante a tres kilómetros de la terminal de buses.

SUCRE/Loyola-Fides

