El aeropuerto de Alcantarí operará desde el 25 de mayo

El aeropuerto internacional de Alcantarí inaugurará el próximo 25 de mayo las operaciones de los vuelos comerciales que conectarán a Sucre con el resto del país, informó el jueves el presidente de la brigada parlamentaria de Chuquisaca, Elmar Callejas.
“En mayo va a operar Alcantarí, pero con vuelos comerciales nacionales; los vuelos internacionales todavía no van a ser posible, porque se prevé que hasta finales de 2016 se pueda tener recién a Alcantarí como un aeropuerto de primera categoría”, dijo a los periodistas.
Según el legislador, la fecha de operaciones fue confirmada por la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea.
“Hasta el 25 de mayo se oficializa formalmente la inauguración del aeropuerto internacional de Alcantarí y los vuelos comerciales”, sostuvo.
Las empresas que operan en el aeropuerto Juana Azurduy de Padilla de Sucre abrirán nuevas oficinas en la terminal de Alcantarí, a unos 35 kilómetros de la capital de Chuquisaca.
SUCRE/Tomado de ABI
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and
i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback? If
so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you
can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help
is very much appreciated.
These are in fact wonderful ideas in about blogging. You have
touched some pleasant points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi there, I found your website by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a related topic, your web site got here up, it
appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just turned into aware of your weblog thru Google, and located that
it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you happen to proceed this in future.
Lots of people will probably be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
This web site really has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.