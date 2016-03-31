Fecha de publicación: Jueves 31 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:48

El INRA confirma que dotó tierras, solo a Jiguchi

El presidente, Evo Morales, junto a Eduardo Jiguchi, Leo Fernández y Berthy Suárez con el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana. (Internet)

El presidente, Evo Morales, junto a Eduardo Jiguchi, Leo Fernández y Berthy Suárez con el ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana. (Internet)

El director del Instituto Nacional de Reforma Agraria (INRA), Jorge Gómez,  confirmó que ex jugador de la selección, Eduardo Jiguchi, fue beneficiado con 50 hectáreas en la zona del Pailón, pero negó que Leo  Fernández y Juan Berthy Suárez hubieran recibido terrenos.

Gómez indicó que la dotación de tierras se hizo de acuerdo a lo establecido por la Ley 1715 del Servicio Nacional de Reforma Agraria y por lo tanto no hay ninguna irregularidad como pretendieron mostrar.

Eduardo Jiguchi logró la adjudicación de 50 hectáreas, que se encuentran al sur de Pailón y con una distancia de entre 65 y 70 kilómetros de la carretera principal.

El senador opositor Arturo Murillo denunció que algunas personas que juegan fútbol con el presidente Evo Morales fueron beneficiados con tierras fiscales en 2015.

“Nos encontramos con una resolución administrativa que es el 0001/2015 del 9 de marzo, que indica que se está haciendo un proceso de adjudicación de tierras a (estos) señores, que se los ve en varias fotografías con Juan Ramón Quintana, el presidente Evo Morales y Gabriela Zapata, incluso haciendo campaña por el Sí (a la modificación de la Constitución)”, indicó el legislador el pasado miércoles

“Creo que le han pasado la información equivocada al senador o prácticamente es una verdad a medias. Nosotros hemos cumplido con el proceso transparente basado en las normas que existen en el país y que no han sufrido ninguna modificación”, indicó Gómez.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

19 comments on “El INRA confirma que dotó tierras, solo a Jiguchi

  2. This design is steller! You most certainly know
    how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos,
    I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved
    what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
    it. Too cool!

    Responder

  3. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after
    I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
    well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted
    to say excellent blog!

    Responder

  5. Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from
    my new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog
    and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the great work!

    Responder

  6. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll
    just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole
    thing. Do you have any suggestions for newbie
    blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  9. Hi there! This post could not be written much better!
    Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I am going to forward this article to him.

    Pretty sure he will have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  11. I am now not sure the place you are getting your info, but
    good topic. I needs to spend a while studying much more or
    figuring out more. Thank you for great info I was in search of this info
    for my mission.

    Responder

  16. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
    pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think
    its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
    different internet browsers and both show the
    same results.

    Responder

  18. When I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked the
    -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time
    a comment is added I receive 4 emails with
    the exact same comment. Perhaps there is an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  19. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand
    new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful
    info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our
    entire neighborhood will probably be grateful to you.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>