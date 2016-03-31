El INRA confirma que dotó tierras, solo a Jiguchi

El director del Instituto Nacional de Reforma Agraria (INRA), Jorge Gómez, confirmó que ex jugador de la selección, Eduardo Jiguchi, fue beneficiado con 50 hectáreas en la zona del Pailón, pero negó que Leo Fernández y Juan Berthy Suárez hubieran recibido terrenos.
Gómez indicó que la dotación de tierras se hizo de acuerdo a lo establecido por la Ley 1715 del Servicio Nacional de Reforma Agraria y por lo tanto no hay ninguna irregularidad como pretendieron mostrar.
Eduardo Jiguchi logró la adjudicación de 50 hectáreas, que se encuentran al sur de Pailón y con una distancia de entre 65 y 70 kilómetros de la carretera principal.
El senador opositor Arturo Murillo denunció que algunas personas que juegan fútbol con el presidente Evo Morales fueron beneficiados con tierras fiscales en 2015.
“Nos encontramos con una resolución administrativa que es el 0001/2015 del 9 de marzo, que indica que se está haciendo un proceso de adjudicación de tierras a (estos) señores, que se los ve en varias fotografías con Juan Ramón Quintana, el presidente Evo Morales y Gabriela Zapata, incluso haciendo campaña por el Sí (a la modificación de la Constitución)”, indicó el legislador el pasado miércoles
“Creo que le han pasado la información equivocada al senador o prácticamente es una verdad a medias. Nosotros hemos cumplido con el proceso transparente basado en las normas que existen en el país y que no han sufrido ninguna modificación”, indicó Gómez.
LA PAZ/Fides
