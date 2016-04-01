Fecha de publicación: Viernes 1 de abril de 2016 -- 13:36

Bolivia pasó a ser un país consumidor de drogas, según los obispos

La Iglesia presentó su carta pastoral relacionada al narcotráfico y drogadicción en Bolivia.

Para los obispos de Bolivia, el país dejó de ser sólo un productor y de tránsito de drogas y pasó a ser también consumidor, según su carta pastoral “Hoy pongo ante ti la vida o la muerte”, sobre el narcotráfico y drogadicción que dieron a conocer este viernes.

“Bolivia, además de ser un país productor y de tránsito, es ya un país consumidor drogas. El narcotráfico estigmatiza indiscriminadamente a todos los bolivianos y bolivianas ante la comunidad internacional”, dice parte de la carta.

Esta declaración contradice aquello que señalaban las autoridades de gobierno que aseguraban que Bolivia es un país de tránsito. En noviembre de 2015 en el 58° Periodo Ordinario de Sesiones de la Comisión Interamericana para el Control del Abuso de Drogas (CICAD-OEA), el viceministro de Defensa Social, Felipe Cáceres, afirmó que uno de los principales problemas que tiene Bolivia es el consumo indiscriminado de alcohol y no de drogas.

Los obispos sostienen que “ser productor nos muestra como uno de los principales eslabones de la cadena del narcotráfico”. Para la Iglesia ser país de tránsito habla muy mal de la capacidad de interdicción, “incluso puede ser interpretado como complicidad de nuestras instituciones” y ser un país consumidor “es causa de graves problemas relacionados con la violencia, la corrupción y el abandono de los valores culturales”.

La carta pastoral también sostiene que el narcotráfico es un crimen que atenta a la creación de Dios, que hiere a la persona, con mayor perversidad contra jóvenes e incluso niños. De hecho es “un crimen que genera violencia, muerte y desintegración familiar, y desestructura la sociedad, distorsiona la economía y promueve la cultura de la ilegalidad y de la corrupción, inclusive trastocando la institucionalidad del Estado”.

La entidad religiosa también hizo un llamado a quienes a quienes han encontrado en el narcotráfico una manera de hacer dinero y les reclama coherencia con su condición de personas human. “Les pedimos que sean responsables frente a sus hijos, a la juventud y a la construcción de una sociedad más segura y fraterna”, dice parte de la carta.

Los obispos reconocen que el consumo tradicional de la coca tiene desde tiempos ancestrales tiene un valor cultural y medicinal, especialmente en la vida de los pueblos andinos, pero que lo malo es su transformación en cocaína. Además aseguran que “quien se dedica a cultivarla para la producción de drogas ilícitas es parte de la cadena del narcotráfico y tiene una responsabilidad ética y penal ineludible”.

Convocan a cada uno de los bolivianos, al Gobierno, al Sistema Judicial, a la Policía, a las Fuerzas Armada, a los organismos internacionales y a las organizaciones sociales de base a movilizarse y asumir la responsabilidad que le toca a cada uno.

LA PAZ/Fides

