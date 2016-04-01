Bolivia pasó a ser un país consumidor de drogas, según los obispos

Para los obispos de Bolivia, el país dejó de ser sólo un productor y de tránsito de drogas y pasó a ser también consumidor, según su carta pastoral “Hoy pongo ante ti la vida o la muerte”, sobre el narcotráfico y drogadicción que dieron a conocer este viernes.
“Bolivia, además de ser un país productor y de tránsito, es ya un país consumidor drogas. El narcotráfico estigmatiza indiscriminadamente a todos los bolivianos y bolivianas ante la comunidad internacional”, dice parte de la carta.
Esta declaración contradice aquello que señalaban las autoridades de gobierno que aseguraban que Bolivia es un país de tránsito. En noviembre de 2015 en el 58° Periodo Ordinario de Sesiones de la Comisión Interamericana para el Control del Abuso de Drogas (CICAD-OEA), el viceministro de Defensa Social, Felipe Cáceres, afirmó que uno de los principales problemas que tiene Bolivia es el consumo indiscriminado de alcohol y no de drogas.
Los obispos sostienen que “ser productor nos muestra como uno de los principales eslabones de la cadena del narcotráfico”. Para la Iglesia ser país de tránsito habla muy mal de la capacidad de interdicción, “incluso puede ser interpretado como complicidad de nuestras instituciones” y ser un país consumidor “es causa de graves problemas relacionados con la violencia, la corrupción y el abandono de los valores culturales”.
La carta pastoral también sostiene que el narcotráfico es un crimen que atenta a la creación de Dios, que hiere a la persona, con mayor perversidad contra jóvenes e incluso niños. De hecho es “un crimen que genera violencia, muerte y desintegración familiar, y desestructura la sociedad, distorsiona la economía y promueve la cultura de la ilegalidad y de la corrupción, inclusive trastocando la institucionalidad del Estado”.
La entidad religiosa también hizo un llamado a quienes a quienes han encontrado en el narcotráfico una manera de hacer dinero y les reclama coherencia con su condición de personas human. “Les pedimos que sean responsables frente a sus hijos, a la juventud y a la construcción de una sociedad más segura y fraterna”, dice parte de la carta.
Los obispos reconocen que el consumo tradicional de la coca tiene desde tiempos ancestrales tiene un valor cultural y medicinal, especialmente en la vida de los pueblos andinos, pero que lo malo es su transformación en cocaína. Además aseguran que “quien se dedica a cultivarla para la producción de drogas ilícitas es parte de la cadena del narcotráfico y tiene una responsabilidad ética y penal ineludible”.
Convocan a cada uno de los bolivianos, al Gobierno, al Sistema Judicial, a la Policía, a las Fuerzas Armada, a los organismos internacionales y a las organizaciones sociales de base a movilizarse y asumir la responsabilidad que le toca a cada uno.
LA PAZ/Fides
Quality articles or reviews is the crucial to invite the visitors to pay a quick visit the site,
that’s what this website is providing.
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was totally right. This post actually
made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with after that you can write
otherwise it is complicated to write.
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my website thus i came to go back the prefer?.I’m attempting to to find
issues to enhance my web site!I suppose its adequate to use a few of your ideas!!
Very soon this site will be famous amid all blog people, due to it’s fastidious articles or reviews
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google,
and found that it is truly informative. I’m
going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you
continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited
from your writing. Cheers!
I think this is among the most vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent
: D. Good job, cheers
Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and piece of writing is in fact fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting
such articles.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s
blog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do
similar in favor of you.
If some one wishes to be updated with latest technologies afterward he must be pay
a quick visit this web site and be up to date daily.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always interesting to read content from other writers and use
something from their websites.
Simply desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity for your put up is just excellent and that i can suppose
you’re a professional in this subject. Fine with your permission allow me
to clutch your feed to stay updated with drawing close post.
Thanks 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast
coming over again to read additional news.
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really loved
surfing around your blog posts. After all I will
be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it,
any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me
mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and
would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Excellent way of telling, and nice paragraph to get information about my presentation focus, which i am
going to deliver in school.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding
more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I just like the valuable information you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test again right here regularly.
I am rather certain I will learn a lot of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the next!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on travel light. Regards
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
I got this web page from my pal who shared with me concerning this website
and at the moment this time I am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles
or reviews at this place.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming
having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy
so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips or advice would be
greatly appreciated. Cheers
Hi there terrific blog! Does running a blog similar
to this require a large amount of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of coding but I had been hoping to
start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations
or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic but I just wanted
to ask. Many thanks!
It’s actually very complicated in this full of activity life to
listen news on Television, therefore I only use web for that reason, and obtain the newest news.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site unintentionally, and I’m stunned
why this accident didn’t took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Very good write-up. I certainly love this website.
Thanks!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent.
I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are
saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining
and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to
read much more from you. This is really a great website.
Adn Es La Kamagra [url=http://zol1.xyz/zoloft.php]Zoloft[/url] Cialis Fiable Viagra Shipped To Philippines [url=http://priligy.ccrpdc.com/priligy-dapoxetine-forum.php]Priligy Dapoxetine Forum[/url] Online Viagra Genuine Online Pharmacies In Usa Overnight [url=http://kama1.xyz/cheapest-kamagra.php]Cheapest Kamagra[/url] Viagra En Espana Sin Receta Buy Deltasone Prednisone [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/online-cialis.php]Online Cialis[/url] Viagra For Sell No Prescriction Cialis Ou Viagra Forum [url=http://zol1.xyz/cheap-zoloft.php]Cheap Zoloft[/url] Baclofene Dose Max Propecia Mastalgia [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cheap-cialis-and-viagra.php]Cheap Cialis And Viagra[/url] Levitra Conditionnement Levitra Mit Paypal Bezahlen [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/low-cost-cialis-online.php]Low Cost Cialis Online[/url] Levitra Vision Side Effects Levitra In Farmacia [url=http://kama1.xyz/cheap-kamagra-tablets.php]Cheap Kamagra Tablets[/url] Get Robaxin Online No Prescription No Prescription Estradiol [url=http://kama1.xyz/low-price-kamagra.php]Low Price Kamagra[/url] Zyban Without A Prescription Finpecia [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/order-cialis-tablets.php]Order Cialis Tablets[/url] Pfizer Free Samples Muscle Propecia Finasteride [url=http://cial1.xyz/buy-tadalafil-online.php]Buy Tadalafil Online[/url] Buy Isotretinoin Us Free Shipping Viagra Hersteller [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-cheap-cialis-pills.php]Buy Cheap Cialis Pills[/url] Priligy Meinungen Cephalexin Dose Dogs [url=http://zol1.xyz/zoloft-online-pharmacy.php]Zoloft Online Pharmacy[/url] Propecia Generic Drug Pharmacy Viagra Generico Al Miglior Prezzo [url=http://viag1.xyz/generic-viagra.php]Generic Viagra[/url] Levitra Tab 20mg Buy Cialis Brand Online [url=http://clomid.ccrpdc.com/cost-of-clomid.php]Cost Of Clomid[/url] Zithromax Dosage For Sinus Infection Cialis E Ezerex [url=http://viag1.xyz/by-cheap-viagra.php]By Cheap Viagra[/url] Zithromax Symptoms Levitra 20mg Online [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-cheap-zoloft-on-line.php]Buy Cheap Zoloft On Line[/url] What Is Vipro A Generic Viagra Viagra Beneficios [url=http://cial1.xyz/purchase-cialis.php]Purchase Cialis[/url] 1767 Buy Clonidine Overnight Amoxicillin Tev [url=http://cial1.xyz/buy-online-cialis.php]Buy Online Cialis[/url] Priligy Experience Kamagra 100mg Oral Jelly Sildenafil [url=http://inderal.ccrpdc.com/order-inderal-pills.php]Order Inderal Pills[/url] Kaufen Viagra 50 Levitra Generika Rezeptfrei Bestellen [url=http://zol1.xyz/order-zoloft-online-usa.php]Order Zoloft Online Usa[/url] Buy Cialis Online Without Prescription Prix Du Cialis Maroc [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-online-usa.php]Cialis Online Usa[/url] Reviews Of Cialis Use Fluconazole Online [url=http://viag1.xyz/biuy-viagra-online.php]Biuy Viagra Online[/url] Vet Keflex Prezzo Cialis Da 5 Mg [url=http://cial1.xyz/purchase-generic-cialis.php]Purchase Generic Cialis[/url] Zithromax Effectiveness Chlamydia Comprar Levitra [url=http://kama1.xyz/sildenafil.php]Sildenafil[/url] Amoxil Dosing Tadalafil 5mg Buy Online India [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-zoloft-cheap.php]Buy Zoloft Cheap[/url] Priligy Online Tricks To Last Longer [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-viagra.php]Cialis Viagra[/url] Feldene Discontinued Zithromax Takes How Long To Work [url=http://zithromax.ccrpdc.com/buy-cheap-zithromax.php]Buy Cheap Zithromax[/url] Pharmacie Qui Vendent Deux Viagra Et De Dapoxetine Can I Get Lithium Over The Counter [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/purchase-generic-cialis.php]Purchase Generic Cialis[/url] Canada Pharmacy Sells Levitra Levitra Every Day [url=http://kama1.xyz/generic-kamagra-pricing.php]Generic Kamagra Pricing[/url] Ed Pills Como Partir Proscar Propecia [url=http://cial1.xyz/order-cialis-in-usa.php]Order Cialis In Usa[/url] Bentyl Otc Propecia 0.5 Had [url=http://zol1.xyz/buy-online-zoloft.php]Buy Online Zoloft[/url] Order Lasix Cheap Farmacias Online En Canada [url=http://viag1.xyz/real-viagra-online.php]Real Viagra Online[/url] Achat Levitra
Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google while searching for a comparable
topic, your web site got here up, it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become alert to your blog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate should you continue
this in future. A lot of other folks shall be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this publish and if I may just I wish to suggest
you some attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I want to learn more things about it!
If you would like to take a great deal from this post then you have to apply such methods to your won blog.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot
of the information you provide here. Please let
me know if this okay with you. Thanks!
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing these experience, therefore it’s fastidious to read this weblog, and
I used to go to see this blog every day.
I really like what you guys tend to be up too.
Such clever work and reporting! Keep up
the superb works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
It’s very simple to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph
at this web page.
Highly energetic article, I liked that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
If some one needs expert view about blogging and site-building afterward i suggest him/her to
pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious work.
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours today, but I by
no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web
owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did,
the net will probably be a lot more helpful than ever before.
My partner and I stumbled over here different
website and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.