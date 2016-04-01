Justicia garantiza la vida y salud de Zapata Montaño

La Sala Penal Tercera del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia (TDJ) de La Paz ordenó este viernes a la autoridades del penal de Miraflores garantice el derecho a la vida y la salud de Gabriela Zapata, informó su abogado, Eduardo León.
“La decisión de los señores vocales garantizan el derecho a la vida y salud de doña Gabriela Zapata y demuestra que la Gobernadora del centro carcelario actuaría en evidente negligencia”, sostuvo León al finalizar el acto judicial.
Agregó que con esta resolución de la justicia su cliente podrá ser asistida por un médico externo de forma inmediata cuando lo necesite.
Los abogado de Zapata Montaño presentaron un acción de libertad para su patrocinada con el argumento que se le permita la visita de un médico externo al penal para determinar cuál fue la sustancia que ingirió el pasado miércoles en la noche, y que la indispuso.
León indicó que se presentó este recurso judicial contra la directora del reclusorio de Miraflores, porque habría restringió el derecho a la salud y la integridad física de la expareja del Presidente.
LA PAZ/ Fides
