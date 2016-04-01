Lecheros movilizados por rebajas de PIL

Los lecheros de La Paz y Cochabamba iniciaron movilizaciones este viernes exigiendo que la empresa PIL revoque su intención de rebajar el pago por la producción excedentaria del alimento.
Los productores protestan porque PIL los notificó con la baja del cupo de leche que comprará y, además, rebajar el precio de 3.70 bolivianos por litro a sólo 1.40 bolivianos a la leche excedentaria.
“Hasta el 31 de marzo PIL nos compró el litro de leche excedente a 3,70 y pero ahora mediante una nota nos notificó que solo pagará 1,40, lo que significa una pérdida para nosotros como productores de más de dos bolivianos por litro”, indicó uno de los productores en el bloqueo que mantuvieron en la mañana del viernes en la avenida Juan Pablo II en El Alto.
Según explicaron a Radio Fides cada uno de los productores de leche firma un contrato con PIL indicando cuanto de producción entregará al día por un determinado tiempo (un mes, un año), y si tiene mayor producción a lo acordado se denomina excedente y se paga con un precio inferior.
“La producción diaria es de 20 a 30 litros esta es entregada y nos pagan los 3,70 bolivianos, pero la excedente que no es mayor a los diez litros ahora nos quieren pagar 1,40 y perderíamos más de dos bolivianos y por eso estamos protestando”, indicó otro de los movilizados.
En La Paz se determinó iniciar un corte de vías a partir del lunes 4 de abril en todas las carreteras interdepartamentales.
En Cochabamba este viernes se inició el bloqueo de la avenida Blanco Galindo, que comunica la Capital del Valle con el municipio de Quillacollo. En la mañana hubo enfrentamientos con la Policía que logro controlar la vía por casi tres horas, pero cerca las 16.00 los lecheros reiniciaron los bloqueos. También tomaron la planta de PIL, pero fueron desalojados.
Los productores de leche cochabambinos determinaron masificar y expandir sus bloqueos a partir del lunes si la empresa de lácteos no revoca su decisión de rebajar el precio a la leche excedentaria.
LA PAZ/Fides
